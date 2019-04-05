Willis signs with Ohio Christian for Golf

McClain Senior Cassidy Willis signed with Ohio Christian University on Friday at McClain High School and will continue her golf career with the Trailblazers in Circleville. Pictured front row (l-r): Remy Willis (brother), Gentry Willis (mother), Cassidy Willis, Ohio Christian Head Coach Lane Patrick and Catlin Willis (sister). Back row (l-r): Kyler Willis (father) and McClain Head Coach Jarrod Haines.

