Leesburg Little League registration Sunday

Leesburg Little League registration for all summer softball and baseball leagues will be held Sunday, April 7, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the auditeria at Fairfield Schools on State Route 771. If you cannot attend Sunday, please send the registration card and fee to the Fairfield Elementary or Middle School or email the information to tpurtell@mccartyassociates.com .

Late registration cards and fees should be turned into Elementary or Middle School offices. All cards must be turned in by 9:00 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2018. Registration fees must accompany the registration card. Game night schedules are still being set. All games will be played at Fairfield High School with some practices held at the Leesburg ball park.

Boys Pony League, Boys Babe Ruth, and Girls Fast Pitch “AA” teams will play their games at Shaffer Park in the Hillsboro Recreation Leagues.

Boys must be 6 years old on or before August 31, 2019.

Boys Adult Pitch (6,7,8) $ 40.00 Maximum Diameter 2 ¼ “

Boys Minor League (8,9,10,11) $ 40.00 USABAT or 2017 Standards

Boys Major League (11,12) $ 40.00 USABAT or 2017 Standards

Boys Pony League (13,14) $ 40.00 USABAT 2018

Boys Babe Ruth (15,16,17) $ 40.00 USABAT 2018

Girls must be 5 years old on or before January 1, 2019.

Girls “D” League (5,6,7) $ 40.00

Girls “C” League (8,9,10) $ 40.00

Girls “B” League (11,12,13,14) $ 40.00

Girls Fast Pitch“AA”League (15,16,17) $ 40.00

The maximum registration fee per family is $ 80.00. All teams will be covered by insurance. Make checks payable to: Leesburg Little League.

Players are required to provide their own grey pants and appropriate solid colored socks.

Questions can be directed to Tom Purtell, tpurtell@mccartyassociates.com .

Ladies Golf Association Wine and Nine, April 29, 5 to 7 p.m.

The Ladies Golf Association is hosting a “Wine and Nine” ladies Golf instructional clinic event for new and experienced golfers on Monday, April 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. At the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. There will be three learning stations and a food/wine station.

Each participant will receive a flight of 4 wines, plus light appetizers; and, learn techniques for putting, chipping and driving. The cost to attend is $30 per person.

Guest instructors include: Sally Frydryk, Kristy Wilkin, Kristin Jamieson and Terry McConnaughey.

A rain date has been set for Monday, May 6. For more information or to RSVP by April 26 please call 937-403-6039.

