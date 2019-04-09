Sports Briefs

The Ladies Golf Association is hosting a “Wine and Nine” ladies Golf instructional clinic event for new and experienced golfers on Monday, April 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. At the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. There will be three learning stations and a food/wine station.

Each participant will receive a flight of 4 wines, plus light appetizers; and, learn techniques for putting, chipping and driving. The cost to attend is $30 per person.

Guest instructors include: Sally Frydryk, Kristy Wilkin, Kristin Jamieson and Terry McConnaughey.

A rain date has been set for Monday, May 6. For more information or to RSVP by April 26 please call 937-403-6039.