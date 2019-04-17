Hillsboro baseball continues to win, beat Washington 7-1 and Jackson 1-0

Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians entered play against the Jackson Ironmen on Wednesday at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro sporting an eight game win streak and an undefeated Frontier Athletic Conference record at 5-0, but needed 10 innings at home and a walk off double in the bottom of the 10th inning by Jared Thompson to secure the 1-0 shutout victory over their FAC rivals and push their league record to 6-0.

Luke Magulac got the start for the Indians and pitched five and one-third innings, allowed no hits, struck out seven and walked five.

Tanner Warner entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and pitched four and two-thirds innings against the Ironmen, allowed one hit, struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The Indians combined for six hits in the marathon 10 inning affair and Brennen Priest led Hillsboro with two hits.

Thompson had the most important hit for the Indians in the bottom of the tenth inning when he stepped to the plate with two outs and Ethan Watson on second base.

Thompson knew what he was looking for and sent the first pitch of the at bat on a rope to center field to drive in Watson with a walk off RBI double.

Hillsboro was also in action on Tuesday at Shaffer Park against the Washington Blue Lions and used three runs in the second inning and four in the fourth to pick up the 7-1 FAC win.

Grant Crum, Thompson, Dylan Boone, Priest and Magulac had one hit apiece against the Blue Lions and Thompson and Boone led the Indians with two RBI each.

Ethan Humphries got the start and the win with seven strong innings in which he gave up seven hits, allowed one run and struck out seven batters.

McClain

The McClain Tigers hosted the Miami Trace Panthers on Wednesday at Mitchell’s Park in Greenfield in an FAC rivalry matchup and lost 6-2 to fall to 5-1 in league play.

Mason Ratcliffgot the start for the Tigers and pitched a complete game, allowed seven hits, six runs and struck out seven.

Miami Trace drew first blood when Dalton Mayer drove in Drew Batson with a line drive RBI single to center field in the top of the first inning.

McClain answered in the bottom of the first with a run of their own when Cody Pollock drove in Nate Terrell with his own line drive RBI single to center field that tied the game at 1-1.

The Tigers struck again in the bottom of the third inning when John Salyers singled on a hard ground ball to right field and drove in Garrett Brewer from third base to push McClain in front 2-1.

Miami Trace tied the game in the top of the fifth inning when Josh Gilmore hit a line drive to center field and reached on an error by Wyatt VanDyke that allowed Cody Brightman to score from third base.

Gavin Taubee doubled in the top of the sixth inning and drove in Austin Brown from second base to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Batson stole home in the top of the seventh inning, Gilmore drove in Brightman with a single and scored before McClain converted a double play for the final out of the inning to give the Panthers a 6-2 lead.

McClain loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score again as the Blue Lions earned the 6-2 conference win.

Fairfield

The Fairfield Lions traveled to Fayetteville High School on Tuesday and battled the Fayetteville Rockets in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball matchup that saw Sam Buddlemeyer rack up 16 strikeouts as the Lions beat the Rockets 4-1.

Buddlemeyer and Orrie Friend led the Lions with two hits apiece while Ethan Grooms and Griffin Irvin had one RBI each against the Rockets.

Sam was dialed in tonight. What a great job he and Andrew Dingey did to keep the hitters off balance. I went out after the sixth inning and before I could even say anything he responded ‘I’m finishing this game.’ As a coach that’s what you love to hear,” said Lions Head Coach Jeremy McGraw. “He got run support in the top of the first and that was all he needed. Our defense behind him made plays as well. Ethan Grooms continues to do the small things for us at the plate and does whatever we ask him to do. He had a big RBI in the first with two strikes, hitting behind the runners to get the job done.”

The win for the Lions improves their league record to 4-4 and the are 4-9 overall.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from April 2, 2019 Hillsboro’s Luke Magulac slides into third base against the Western Brown Broncos at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. The Indians have won two games this week with a 7-1 win over Washington on Tuesday and a 1-0 win over Jackson on Wednesday to push their winning streak to nine games. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Magulac-File-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo from April 2, 2019 Hillsboro’s Luke Magulac slides into third base against the Western Brown Broncos at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro. The Indians have won two games this week with a 7-1 win over Washington on Tuesday and a 1-0 win over Jackson on Wednesday to push their winning streak to nine games. The Times-Gazette file photo

McClain falls to Miami Trace 6-2 Wednesday, Fairfield bests Fayetteville 4-1 Tuesday