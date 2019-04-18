Hillsboro hosts home invitational

Girls from Fairfield, McClain, Hillsboro, Miami Trace, Eastern Brown and Washington compete in the girls 100-meter hurdles on Thursday at Hillsboro’s Track and Field complex during the Hillsboro Invitational. For full results from this event and many other local high school sporting events please visit www.timesgazette.com. Full results from the Hillsboro Invitational will also appear in Saturday’s edition of The Times-Gazette.

