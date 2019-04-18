Hillsboro Tennis at halfway point

The Hillsboro boys Tennis team has completed half of its 2019 schedule and is currently 8-3 overall and undefeated in FAC matches to this point. The Indinas hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers on Thursday at Hillsboro High School. Pictured is Adrew Gunderman in the First Singles matchup on Thursday.

