Whiteoak Softball travels to Lynchburg-Clay and picks up 14-9 win

DODSONVILLE — The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs varsity Softball team hosted the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats on Thursday at Lynchburg-Clay’s outdoor athletic complex on the campus of Lynchburg-Clay High School in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference slug fest that saw Whiteoak emerge victorious with a 14-9 win over it’s cross-county rivals.

The Lady Wildcats recorded the first run of the game when Anne Ames opened the game with a single and Chandra Hill drove A. Ames in with a single of her own three batters later to give Whiteoak a 1-0 lead.

Lynchburg-Clay was able to tie the game at one run apiece in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Serah Whitacre’s lead off hit and Sierra Benney’s RBI on a 6-3 putout later in the inning.

Both teams were scoreless in the second inning and each sent five batters to the plate in the inning.

Whiteoak surpassed ten total batters in the top of the third inning when it scored eight runs and sent 12 batters to the plate.

Brooklyn Gross got things started for the Lady Wildcats with an inning opening home run that out Whiteoak back on top at 2-1.

Katie Ames drew a walk in the next at bat and Hill followed up with a single t0 advance K. Ames into scoring position at second base.

Sydney Raines kept the bats hot for Whiteoak with a fielder’s choice that resulted in K. Ames being putout at third and Hill advancing to second base.

Alex Greene loaded the bases with a single in the next at bat and D. Price followed up with a bases clearing double that plated Hill, Raines and Green to push the Whiteoak lead to 5-1.

Katlynn Everhart had a single, Cylee Bratton drew a walk, Gross doubled in her second at bat of the inning and K. Ames had a double of her own before the final out of the inning was recorded. Everhart, Bratton and Gross each scored before the final out to make it 9-1 heading into the bottom of the third.

Whitacre and Smith both scored for the Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the third on a single by Chelsea Hart that made it 8-3 after three innings.

The Lady Mustangs pitching and defense shut down the Lady Wildcats in the fourth fifth and sixth innings as the Lady Mustangs offense chipped away at the Whiteoak lead.

Whitacre scored again for the Lady Mustangs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 9-4 after five innings of play.

Kylie Vastine, Amber DeBoard, Aaliyah Knight, Whitacre and Smith each scored in the five run bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 9-9 and put pressure on the Lady Wildcats to break out of their three inning slump.

Price flew out to start the top of the seventh inning before Sky Leston recorded a single, Bratton was hit by a pitch, A. Ames reached on an error, Gross singled and K. Ames reached on an error and all five scored later in the inning to provide the final 14-9 tally.

Whiteoak's Katie Ames catches a fly ball in center field Thursday at the Lynchburg-Clay outdoor athletic complex on the campus of Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Wildcats of Whiteoak beat the homestanding Lady Mustangs in a 14-9 SHAC slug fest.