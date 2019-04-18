Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs beat Whiteoak 7-1 on Thursday

DODSONVILLE — The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Varsity baseball team hosted their Southern Hills Athletic Conference and cross-county rivals the Whiteoak Wildcats on Thursday and to an easy victory over Whiteoak 7-1 at home.

The Mustangs got things started in the first inning when Ethan McConnaughey singled to drive in Josh Wolfe.

Lynchburg-Clay tallied three runs in the third inning that were powered by a single by McConnaughey and a double by Caden Hess.

Alex Barber pitched the Mustangs to victory and allowed five hits and one run over seven innings while he struck out seven and walked one.

Evan Brill got the start and took the loss for Whiteoak as he surrendered five runs on eight hits over three innings while striking out three batters for the Wildcats.

The Mustangs swung a collective hot bat on Thursday against the Wildcats and totaled 12 hits in the game.

McConnaughey, Damin Pierson, and Wolfe each had multiple hits for Lynchburg-Clay as they over powered their conference rivals and handed the Wildcats thier second loss of the season and first in league play in over a year.

Zach Harless went two of four at the plate to lead Whiteoak in hits.

The Wildcats recorded their only run of the game in the top of the third inning when Harless drove in Trey Bogart with a line drive single to center field.

Hess and Pierson each recorded an RBI on the bottom of the fourth inning when they frove in Briar Bourne and Drew Pitzer in succesive at bat to take a 7-1 lead that the Wildcats would never recover from.

This was the first game in over a week for the Mustangs who had an extended break after a brutal stretch of games over the first three weeks of the season.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Caden Hess makes a huge play in foul territory along the third base line on Thursday to record an out in the top of the sixth inning at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs beat the Whiteoak Wildcats 7-1. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Caden-Hess-vs-WHS.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Caden Hess makes a huge play in foul territory along the third base line on Thursday to record an out in the top of the sixth inning at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs beat the Whiteoak Wildcats 7-1. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette