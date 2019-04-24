FAC and SHAC baseball and softball results

Lynchburg-Clay

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs traveled to West Union on Monday and battled the Dragons in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball matchup that saw the Mustangs fall to the Dragons by a final score of 4-1.

Alex Barber got the start and took the loss for the Mustangs, pitched six innings, allowed nine hits and four runs and struck out five West Union batters in the game.

Briar Bourne and Caden Hess led the Mustangs with two hits apiece and Ethan McConnaughey recorded one hit of his own against the Dragons.

Bourne recorded the lone RBI in the game for the Mustangs when he drove in Austin Proctor in the top of the third inning.

On Tuesday the Mustangs got a chance to immediately get payback against the Dragons when the teams battled for the second consecutive day, this time at Lynchburg-Clay High School, and the Mustangs came out on top by a score of 9-5.

Drew Pitzer got the start and the win on Tuesday while he pitched five and one-third innings, allowed four hits and four runs, walked three and struck out eight.

Hess relieved Pitzer with one out in the sixth inning and finished the game for the Mustangs while he allowed three hits, one run, and struck out three of the five batters he faced in the game.

McConnaughey led the offense with three hits and two RBI on the day and Proctor was right behind him with two hits and two RBI of his own in the win over West Union.

The Lady Mustangs traveled to West Union on Monday and hosted the Lady Dragons at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Tuesday and came out on top in both games with final scores of 14-0 and 18-2 respectively.

The Lady Mustangs swung hot bats in both games against the West Union girls and recorded at least one run in every inning of the two games against the Lady Dragons.

In game one on Monday Lynchburg-Clay scored one in the first and one in the second before posting six runs in each of the third and fourth innings to put the game out of reach for the homestanding Lady Dragons.

On Tuesday the Lady Mustangs continued their dominance from Monday’s game and scored four runs in the first, six in the second and four in the third and fourth innings to secure the second consecutive win over West Union.

Whiteoak

The Whiteoak Wildcats hosted the Fairfield Lion on Tuesday in a cross county and SHAC rivalry baseball game at Whiteoak High School and the Wildcats made a statement with a 13-3 win over the Lions.

“We continue to pound the baseball offensively with 14 hits against a quality opponent. Michael Igo continues to prove his defensive value as he starts his second double play in as many nights, from a second position. Impressive. He also added greatly to the offense with a two of four quality at bats for the afternoon,” said Whiteoak Head Coach Chris Veidt.

“Evan Brill was impressive on the mound. He is resilient. Zach Harless, Ryan Roberts, and Ty Large with multi hit games have absolutely been on fire for us this week. Trey Bogart with a clutch knock in the fifth. Ryan Roberts has anchored the short stop position nicely for us recently,” said Veidt.

Fairfield

The Fairfield Lady Lions took one more step toward their fourth consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship with a 6-0 shutout of the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in a game played Tuesday afternoon at Whiteoak High School in Mowrystown.

Kaiti White was again dominating in the circle pitching the one hit shutout while striking out 18 Lady Wildcat batters. It was White’s 12th shutout. The Fairfield Lady Lions pounded out 10 hits on the afternoon and played errorless softball.

The Fairfield Lions traveled to Manchester on Thursday, April 18, and took on the Greyhounds in a SHAC baseball matchup that saw the Lions win 14-8 thanks to a solid performance by Austin Setty on the mound and in the field and the hot bats of Andrew Dingey and Griffin Irvin who combined for six hits and five RBI in the game.

“Austin through five innings was on spot. He is just a complete player. You know every night what type of effort you will get from him. He made some great plays at short for us in the seventh and eighth innings,” Fairfield Head Coach Jeremy McGraw said.

“We had some timely hitting tonight, of the 15 hits we had 11 RBI’s. Andrew Dingey and Griffin Irving are swing it really well right now. This was a good league win on the road for us,” said McGraw.

Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Indians traveled to Chillicothe on Monday and took on the Chillicothe Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference baseball matchup that saw the Indians lose thier first FAC game of the season 1-0 to the Cavaliers.

Tanner Warner led the Indians with two hits in the game while Ethan Watson, Grant Crum and Jarrod Thompson each had one hit in the game against the Cavaliers.

Ethan Humphries got the start and took the loss for the Indians despite a stellar night on the mound that saw him pitch six innigs while he allowed one hit and one run and struck out three batters.

McClain

The McClain Tigers traveled to Washington Court House on Monday and played the Washington High School Blue Lions in an FAC baseball game that saw the Blue Lions come out on top by a final score of 6-5.

Colton Mossbarger had three hits in the game, John Salyers had two hits and one RBI and Garrison Banks had one hit for the Tigers while recording three RBI in the game against the Blue Lions.

Sam Faulconer got the start and took the loss for the Tigers as he pitched three innings, allowed three hits and three runs, struck out three and issued five walks in the game.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from Thursday, April 18, Lynchburg-Clay’s Aaliyah Knight catches a pop up in foul territory at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Mustangs hosted the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Aaliyah-Knight-vs-Whiteoak.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo from Thursday, April 18, Lynchburg-Clay’s Aaliyah Knight catches a pop up in foul territory at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Lady Mustangs hosted the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats. The Times-Gazette file photo In this Times-Gazette file photo Fairfield’s Jacob Morgan catches a fly ball at Mitchell’s Park in Greenfield on Saturday, April 6, where the Lions took on the Tigers in a cross county rivalry baseball game. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Jacob-Morgan-vs-GF-file-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo Fairfield’s Jacob Morgan catches a fly ball at Mitchell’s Park in Greenfield on Saturday, April 6, where the Lions took on the Tigers in a cross county rivalry baseball game. The Times-Gazette file photo In this Times-Gazette file photo Whiteoak’s Trey Bogart makes a running catch against the North Adams Green Devils at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats hosted the Green Devils in SHAC baseball matchup on Thursday, March 28. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Trey-Bogart-vs-NA-File-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo Whiteoak’s Trey Bogart makes a running catch against the North Adams Green Devils at Whiteoak High School where the Wildcats hosted the Green Devils in SHAC baseball matchup on Thursday, March 28. The Times-Gazette file photo