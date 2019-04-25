Ladies Golf Association Wine and Nine, April 29

The Times-Gazette publishes local sports briefs in an effort to inform the public of upcoming youth sports leagues, charitable sporting events and adult sports related outings. If you have an event coming up and would like the public to be informed you can send any information to Ryan Applegate via email at rapplegate@timesgazette.com.

The Ladies Golf Association is hosting a “Wine and Nine” ladies Golf instructional clinic event for new and experienced golfers on Monday, April 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. At the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. There will be three learning stations and a food/wine station.

Each participant will receive a flight of 4 wines, plus light appetizers; and, learn techniques for putting, chipping and driving. The cost to attend is $30 per person.

Guest instructors include: Sally Frydryk, Kristy Wilkin, Kristin Jamieson and Terry McConnaughey.

A rain date has been set for Monday, May 6. For more information or to RSVP by April 26 please call 937-403-6039.