Fairfield SOftball secures 4th consecutive SHAC title

It wasn’t just Game Day, it was Championship Game Day Wednesday afternoon at the Peebles High School Athletic Complex. At stake was the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Championship, as the Peebles Lady Indians (15-1) hosted the Fairfield Lady Lions (18-1).

A Peebles win would mean that Peebles and Fairfield would share the trophy. A Fairfield victory would give them sole possession of the championship and a chance at another undefeated SHAC title.

The game was played before a standing room only crowd and they were not disappointed. Both teams played well Wednesday afternoon locked in a 1-1 tie for most of the game, but the Lady Lions’ hitting, power, defensive prowess, aggressive base running, and outstanding pitching were the difference in the game. The Fairfield Lady Lions (19-1, 12-0 SHAC) would defeat the Peebles Lady Indians (15-2, 10-2 SHAC) 5-1.

Fairfield would take an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning. With one out, Megan Gragg laced a single to centerfield and Kaiti White followed with a single moving Gragg to second base. Layla Hattan was safe on a fielder’s choice and when the throw to first was wild Gragg raced home.

Brycelyn Short led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to the fence in left field. One out later, Madison Pierce would ground out to the right side of the infield that scored Short and tied the score 1-1.

The Fairfield Lady Lions continued to put runners on base and hit the ball hard, but Peebles pitcher Brycelyn Short would continue to strand the runner on base.

Kaiti White would surrender a lead off triple to Marissa Moore in the bottom of the fourth inning and Peebles would threaten to take the lead. But Kaiti White would prove why she is one of the top pitchers in the Southeast District regardless of divisions, by retiring the next three batters in order.

Hayleigh Lowe led off the top of the sixth inning and was safe on an error. Molly Thackston laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt that moved Lowe to second base. Lyndee Spargur stepped to the plate with two outs and promptly hit a line drive into the right field corner to score Lowe give the Lady Lions a 2-1 lead.

Fairfield would add three runs in the top of the seventh inning. With no one on base and two outs, Lauren Arnold was hit by a pitch. Taylor Lawson singled and Hayleigh Lowe had a base hit. Molly Thackston followed with a bunt base hit that resulted in an error.

Kaiti White was again dominating in the circle, scattering four hits and striking out 11 batters to gain her 19th win of the season.

Leading hitters for Fairfield: Lyndee Spargur (1 for 4, triple, 1 rbi), Megan Gragg (1 for 4, 1 run), Kaiti White (3 for 4, double), Layla Hattan (1 for 3), Lauren Arnold (0 for 0, 3 walks, hbp), Taylor Lawson (1 for 4), Hayleigh Lowe (2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Molly Thacktson (2 for 3, 3 rbi), Halle Hamilton (0 for 2).

Kaiti White (19-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 earned runs, 1 walks, and 11 strikeouts. Brycelyn Short suffered the loss for Peebles. Short’s pitching line: 7 innings, 11 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned runs, 4 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

Fairfield Lady Lions Assistant Coach Tom Purtell submitted this story.

Fairfield’s Laylay Hattan bats against the Lady Tigers of McClain in this Times-Gazette file photo from April 6, 2019. The Lady Lions clinched their fourth consecutive SHAC title on Wednesday when they beat the Peebles Lady Indians for the second time this season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Layla-Hattan-vs-McClain-file-photo.jpg Fairfield’s Laylay Hattan bats against the Lady Tigers of McClain in this Times-Gazette file photo from April 6, 2019. The Lady Lions clinched their fourth consecutive SHAC title on Wednesday when they beat the Peebles Lady Indians for the second time this season. Times-Gazette file photo