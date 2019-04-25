Fairfield Baseball completes the season sweep of Peebles in 10-0 road win Wednesday

The Fairifield varsity Baseball team traveled to Peebles High School on Wednesday and played against their Southern Hills Athletic Conference rivals the Peebles Indians and returned home with a 10-0 six inning win and a season sweep of the Indians.

Andrew Dingey got the start and the win for the Lions with six strong innings of work that saw him allow three hits, no runs, strike out five batter and walk one against the Indians.

Dingey was also a major contributor at the plate on Wednesday for the Lions and he went two for two with two runs scored and two RBI.

Jacob Morgan and Sam Buddelmeyer also had two hits for the Lions and Morgan led the way with three RBI in the game while Buddelmeyer led the team with four runs scored in the game.

Nathan Vidourek, Griffin Irvin and Wyatt Willey each had one hit in the game for the Lions and Vidourek had two RBI against the Indians while Irvin and Willey had one each.

“Andrew Dingey controlled the game from the start and also had a great night at the plate,” said Fairfield Head Coach Jeremy McGraw. “I thought Nathan Vidourek came in and done a great job. He had a big two rbi single in the top of the third to get us going. Jacob Morgan also had a good night for us at the plate with three rbi’s. This was a good bounce back win for our guys in league play.”

The win improves the Lions record to 6-10 overall and 6-5 in SHAC play this season.

Fairfield’s Andrew Dingey pitches at home against the Peebles Indians in this Times-Gazette file photo. The Lions traveled to Peebles on Wedneday and beat their SHAC rivals 10-0 in six innings. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Andrew-Dingey-vs-Peebles-file-photo.jpg Fairfield’s Andrew Dingey pitches at home against the Peebles Indians in this Times-Gazette file photo. The Lions traveled to Peebles on Wedneday and beat their SHAC rivals 10-0 in six innings. The Times-Gazette file photo