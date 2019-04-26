Fiscus signs with Shawnee State for ESports

(Editor’s Note: This story appeared in the Friday, April 26, edition of The Times-Gazette a picture that was submitted with the story however, due to an error the full photo was not published. The story and photo are both being republished here.)

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State Esports is proud to announce the signing of PJ Fiscus a senior from Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Fiscus was a three-year varsity baseball player along with being a member of the varsity basketball team at Lynchburg-Clay for two years.

“I chose Shawnee State because I’ve had family members and friends tell me only good things about their education programs,” said Fiscus. “It was an added bonus that it had the second lowest tuition rate in Ohio, and they had Esports as a varsity sport.”

Fiscus is eager to play for the Bears,“I’m the most excited I’ve ever been to start my pathway to life at Shawnee and I hope I can be a friend to everyone and help lead our Esports program to success.”

“P.J. is an all-around great athlete and wonderful person. His background in baseball & basketball give him that competitive spirit that represents being a Bear,” said coach Travis Lynn. “Win with humility, lose with grace, and do both with dignity.”

Fiscus has displayed great sportsmanship and dedication to the game. Last in-game Rocket League season he was able to achieve the in-game rank of Grand Champion. Only the top 0.29% of players ended Rocket League Season 9 with the GC rank in standard play. With Fiscus putting this same commitment into his studies he was a perfect fit for the team.

“P.J came to the Rocket League tryouts back in December. He seemed to instantly get along with the other team members. Since then he’s been playing with them casually online. It’s great to see that type of team camaraderie,” said Coach Lynn.

This story was submitted by Skylar Shaffer with the office of Sports Information at Shawnee State university.

PJ Fiscus, front left, signed with Shawnee State University as an Esports athlete on Wednesday. Fiscus is the second Esports signing for Shawnee State in 2019. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Fiscus-Signs.jpg PJ Fiscus, front left, signed with Shawnee State University as an Esports athlete on Wednesday. Fiscus is the second Esports signing for Shawnee State in 2019. Submitted photo