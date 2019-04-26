Indian tennis continues to win

The Hillsboro Boys Tennis team won matches against Chillicothe, Blanchester and Jackson over the past week with wins on Thursday, April 18, when Hillsboro defeated Chillicothe 5-0, Monday, April 22, the Indians defeated Blanchester and Tuesday, April 23, when the Indians defeated Jackson.

vs Blanchester

The first singles matchup saw Gabe Gilliland fall to Jacob Miller 6-2, 2-6, 6-10 as the boys need a tie breaker to decide the final set.

In the second singles matchup Hillsboro senior Andrew Gunderman defeated Brian Miller in straight sets 6-0 and 6-3.

Tyler Snapp won the third singles match via forfeit.

Ethan Snapp and Austin Pendell beat the Wildcat’s duo of Heeg and McCollistor 4-6, 6-4 and 10-8.

In second doubles action Creed Mullenix and Gabe Adkins took down Bandow and Heitzman in straight sets 6-2 and 6-1.

vs Jackson

Gabe Gilliland defeated Raymond Armstrong in the first singles matchup with a straight set scores of 6-2 and 6-2.

Andrew Gunderman battled Carson Strange in the second doubles match and earned a straight sets victory via scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Tyler Snapp lost the first set of his third singles matchup against Garrett Turner 1-6. But, T. Snapp bounced back in the second and third sets to claim victory with scores of 6-3 and 6-3 in the final two sets.

E. Snapp and Pendell defeated Armstrong and Crebtree in three sets 6-3, 5-7 and 6-2 to pick up the FAC win in the second doubles matcup on Tuesday.

The Indians’ second doubles team of Mullenix and Adkins used straight set victories to send the Ironmen combo of Henry and Wolford home with a loss at 7-5 and 6-1.

Information contained in this story was provided by Hillsboro Tennis Coach Larue Turner.

Hillsboro’s Tyler Snapp competes against Chillicothe on Thursday, April 18, at Hillsboro High School’s Tennis coourts where the Indians hosted their FAC rivals. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Tyler-Snapp-third-singles-vs-CHS.jpg Hillsboro’s Tyler Snapp competes against Chillicothe on Thursday, April 18, at Hillsboro High School’s Tennis coourts where the Indians hosted their FAC rivals. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette