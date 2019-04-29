McClain Track and Field hosts Bob Bergstrom Invitational

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers and Lady Tigers varsity Track and Field teams hosted the Bob Bergstrom Invitational on Friday at McClain High School where boys and girls teams from Circleville, Hillsboro, Miami Trace, Washington, Adena, Paint Valley and Chillicothe competed with McClain on a windy but otherwise picturesque evening for track and field.

In the girls team standing the Circleville Tigers took first place with a team total of 118, Hillsboro was second with a total of 114.50, Miami Trace claimed third place with a team total of 106, Washington took home fourth place with 101 total points, McClain was fifth with a team total of 100.50, Adena took sixth place with 81.50 team points, Paint Valley was seventh with 38 total points and Chillicothe came in eighth with 36.50 points.

In the boys final team standings Miami Trace claimed first place with a total of 155.50 team points, Hillsboro too second with 150, McClain claimed third with a total of 110, Paint Valley was fourth with 71.50 points, Washington was fifth with 65 team points, Adena took home sixth place with 62 total points, Circleville was seventh with 54 and Chillicothe finished in eighth place with 11 total points at the Bob Bergstrom Invitational.

Listed below are the top five finishers in each event from the Bob Bergstrom Invitaional that was held Friday, April 26, at McClain High School.

Girls Shot Put

1 Rinehart, Cassidy Paint Valley 31-07.00

2 French, Abby Adena 30-10.50

3 Burns, Kelsey Hillsboro 30-01.50

4 Aleshire, Libby Miami Trace 29-05.00

5 Burns, Rayana Washington 27-09.50

Boys Discus Throw

1 Stodgel, Draven Hillsboro 148-03

2 Smith, Sterling Washington 128-05

3 Hurtt, Eric Adena 125-09

4 Knisely, Jarret Chillicothe 122-08

5 Alley, Isaac Paint Valley 115-11

Girls High Jump

1 Lovely, Makaela Adena 4-10.00

2 Smith Tyree, Jeleeya Washington J4-10.00

3 Lovely, Makenna Adena 4-08.00

4 Chapman, Kayla Paint Valley J4-08.00

5 Morrison, Tori Miami Trace J4-08.00

Girls Pole Vault

1 Downing, Megan Washington 9-00.00

2 Jones, Danielle Circleville 8-06.00

3 Edenfield, Eden Hillsboro 7-06.00

3 Pollard, Kerigan McClain 7-06.00

5 Cory, Miranda Miami Trace 7-00.00

Boys Shot Put

1 Stodgel, Draven Hillsboro 50-09.00

2 Burns, Deon Hillsboro 49-07.00

3 Smith, Sterling Washington 47-03.00

4 Hurtt, Eric Adena 46-09.00

5 Knisely, Jarret Chillicothe 44-06.50

Boys Long Jump

1 Richards, Anthony Hillsboro 20-07.00

2 Davis, Malique Paint Valley 20-05.50

3 Myers, Tate Adena 19-07.50

4 Penwell, Kobe McClain 19-07.00

5 Amore, Andrew Miami Trace 19-06.50

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

1 Circleville ‘A’ 11:23.41 10

1) Galloway, Katie 2) Fausnaugh, Audrey

3) Search, Gretchen 4) Winter, Lily

2 Adena ‘A’ 12:30.88 8

1) Huff, Maddie 2) Long, Grace

3) Martin, Jenna 4) Thompson, Hannah

3 McClain ‘A’ 12:53.58 6

1) Evans, Aaliyah 2) Peterman, Haley

3) Free, Sarah 4) Osborne, Ella

4 Washington ‘A’ 13:04.62 5

1) Tackage, Abigail 2) Patel, Diya

3) Medina, Maria 4) Moats, Mia

5 Hillsboro ‘A’ 13:25.30 4

1) Boone, Hailey 2) Schurman, Keeley

3) Hart, Lucy 4) Nugent, Abigail

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

1 Miami Trace ‘A’ 9:01.16 10

1) DeBruin, Henry 2) Brannigan, Caleb

3) DeBruin, Simon 4) Lewis, Jotham

2 McClain ‘A’ 9:05.55 8

1) Starkey, Chris 2) Ernst, Nathan

3) Bliss, Paul 4) Schluep, Reece

3 Hillsboro ‘A’ 10:24.08 6

1) Spencer, Nathan 2) Sowders, Ben

3) Rensing, Alex 4) Lucarello, Bailey

4 Paint Valley ‘A’ 10:56.72 5

1) Mcallister, P.J. 2) Blaney, Bryce

3) Salamone, Romane 4) Thompson, Austin

5 Washington ‘A’ 11:49.98 4

1) Persinger, Clayton 2) Moats, Drew

3) Brown, Collier 4) Hott, Caden

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Rios, Zoe McClain 16.45

2 Creamer, Macy Miami Trace 16.78

3 Stegbauer, Emma McClain 18.45

4 Kashner, Nicole Adena 18.84

5 Jones, Danielle Circleville 19.26

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Cory, Wyatt Miami Trace 15.46

2 Langley, Trent Washington 15.68

3 Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro 17.18

4 Cockrell, Iann Paint Valley 17.55

5 Watson, Chayce Hillsboro 17.64

Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 Pollard, Kerigan McClain 13.24

2 Edenfield, Eden Hillsboro 13.25

3 Perini, Peyton Circleville 13.26

4 Butler, Alyssa Miami Trace 13.53

5 Mills, Colleen Paint Valley 13.75

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Ison, Brayden Paint Valley 11.24

2 Fout, Patrick McClain 11.43

3 Bliss, Matt McClain 11.58

4 Haldeman, Jaden Miami Trace 11.60

5 Atwood, Jake Miami Trace 11.82

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

1 Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:53.95

1) McCreary, Molly 2) Callahan, Sydney

3) Edenfield, Eden 4) Hart, Jaeleigh

2 Circleville ‘A’ 1:56.78

1) Galloway, Katie 2) Lowe, Addison

3) Dugan, Quinn 4) Winter, Lily

3 Miami Trace ‘A’ 1:56.80

1) Litteral, Lilly 2) Pavey, Mallory

3) Cory, Miranda 4) Butler, Alyssa

4 Chillicothe ‘A’ 1:58.41

1) Erslan, Addie 2) Mendel, Corinna

3) Mauger, Caitlyn 4) Wrightsel, Riley

5 McClain ‘A’ 1:59.66

1) Rios, Zoe 2) Jones, Lexi

3) Hardesty, Ashley 4) Uhrig, Kelli

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

1 Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:38.99

1) Rickman, Kai 2)

3) Richards, Anthony 4) Doughman, Keith

2 Adena ‘A’ 1:39.64

1) Myers, Tate 2) Mark, Luke

3) Mossberger, Logan 4) Long, Carson

3 Miami Trace ‘A’ 1:40.55

1) Atwood, Jake 2) Haldeman, Jaden

3) Terry, Keegan 4) Haddox, Matthew

4 Washington ‘A’ 1:40.65

1) Smith, Caden 2) Leisure, Garritt

3) Shah, Shlok 4) McCane, Jamie

5 McClain ‘A’ 1:44.55

1) Trefz, Kyler 2) Snyder, Alex

3) Gall, Blake 4) King, Brandon

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 Copas, Cloe Washington 5:38.88

2 Search, Gretchen Circleville 6:23.56

3 Szczberiak, Annabella Miami Trace 6:39.66

4 Tackage, Abigail Washington 6:45.57

5 Boone, Hailey Hillsboro 7:00.33

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Pinkerton, Colton Circleville 4:53.98

2 Brannigan, Caleb Miami Trace 4:57.09

3 Kanniard, Noah Adena 4:58.47

4 Schluep, Reece McClain 5:02.76

5 DeBruin, Simon Miami Trace 5:03.30

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1 Miami Trace ‘A’ 54.11 10

1) Litteral, Lilly 2) Butler, Alyssa

3) Morrison, Tori 4) Pavey, Mallory

2 McClain ‘A’ 55.10

1) Easter, Iva 2) Rios, Zoe

3) Hardesty, Ashley 4) Stegbauer, Emma

3 Chillicothe ‘A’ 56.68

1) Mauger, Caitlyn 2) Gozy, Allison

3) Hoosier, Allia 4) Wrightsel, Riley

4 Hillsboro ‘A’ 57.00

1) King, Maddy 2) Howland, Paige

3) Karnes, Bre 4) Throckmorton, Anne

5 Circleville ‘A’ 57.52

1) Jones, Logan 2) Welsh, Maya

3) Teets, Alexia 4) Dugan, Quinn

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1 McClain ‘A’ 45.84

1) Penwell, Kobe 2) Fout, Patrick

3) Newkirk, Trevor 4) Bliss, Matt

2 Hillsboro ‘A’ 47.10

1) Lucas, Taylor 2) Richards, Anthony

3) Doughman, Keith 4) Rickman, Kai

3 Miami Trace ‘A’ 47.47

1) Terry, Keegan 2) Atwood, Jake

3) Liff, Josh 4) Haddox, Matthew

4 Circleville ‘A’ 48.47

1) Fuller, Jesse 2) Bass, Max

3) Marcella, Nate 4) Cockerham, Devon

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Perini, Peyton Circleville 1:02.23

2 Burns, Rayana Washington 1:04.91

3 Hart, Jaeleigh Hillsboro 1:06.20

4 Wall, Halli Washington 1:08.52

5 Callahan, Sydney Hillsboro 1:08.92

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Cory, Wyatt Miami Trace 55.17

2 Myers, Tate Adena 56.39

3 Weber, Landon Hillsboro 58.18

4 Thompson, Zach Paint Valley 59.38

5 Bliss, Paul McClain 59.60

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Creamer, Macy Miami Trace 48.44

2 Pollard, Kerigan McClain 50.75

3 Lively, Cierra Hillsboro 52.45

4 Lovett, Chloe Washington 53.08

5 Galloway, Katie Circleville 55.06

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Haldeman, Jaden Miami Trace 42.64

2 Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro 44.81

3 Cockrell, Iann Paint Valley 45.32

4 Langley, Trent Washington 46.11

5 Gall, Blake McClain 46.95

Girls 800 Meter Run

1 McCreary, Molly Hillsboro 2:43.73

2 Winter, Lily Circleville 2:43.81

3 Search, Gretchen Circleville 2:45.94

4 McAllister, Grace Paint Valley 2:53.75

5 Tackage, Abigail Washington 2:58.71

Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Pinkerton, Colton Circleville 2:08.83

2 Kanniard, Noah Adena 2:10.23

3 Simmons, Garrett Adena 2:11.16

4 Lewis, Jotham Miami Trace 2:12.07

5 Ernst, Nathan McClain 2:12.85

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 Perini, Peyton Circleville 27.66

2 Pollard, Kerigan McClain 27.89

3 Hart, Jaeleigh Hillsboro 28.59

4 Woods, Tabby Washington 28.96

5 Dugan, Quinn Circleville 29.20

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Ison, Brayden Paint Valley 23.38

2 Rickman, Kai Hillsboro 24.10

3 Atwood, Jake Miami Trace 24.55

4 Haddox, Matthew Miami Trace 24.62

5 Newkirk, Trevor McClain 24.71

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 Tarlton, Laikin Chillicothe 12:04.76

2 Copas, Cloe Washington 12:12.48

3 Schurman, Keeley Hillsboro 14:12.83

4 Szczberiak, Annabella Miami Trace 14:39.10

5 Reid, Courtney Circleville 14:55.18

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 Pinkerton, Colton Circleville 10:51.81

2 Brannigan, Caleb Miami Trace 10:54.81

3 Lapasky, Charles Miami Trace 11:10.52

4 White, Lyle McClain 11:23.77

5 Lucarello, Bailey Hillsboro 11:30.13

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1 Circleville ‘A’ 4:22.87

1) Galloway, Katie 2) Dugan, Quinn

3) Winter, Lily 4) Perini, Peyton

2 Hillsboro ‘A’ 4:39.46

1) Callahan, Sydney 2) McCreary, Molly

3) Barton, Riley 4) Hart, Jaeleigh

3 Washington ‘A’ 4:40.98

1) Copas, Cloe 2) Lovett, Chloe

3) Wall, Halli 4) Woods, Tabby

4 McClain ‘A’ 4:42.68

1) Easter, Iva 2) Hardesty, Ashley

3) Evans, Aaliyah 4) Uhrig, Kelli

5 Chillicothe ‘A’ 4:55.31

1) Robinson, Avery 2) Persinger, Paige

3) Dykes, Annabelle 4) Hirsch, Stephanie

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1 McClain ‘A’ 3:48.20

1) Fout, Patrick 2) Bliss, Matt

3) Snyder, Alex 4) Newkirk, Trevor

2 Miami Trace ‘A’ 3:51.41

1) Lewis, Jotham 2) DeBruin, Simon

3) Downing, Jacob 4) DeBruin, Henry

3 Paint Valley ‘A’ 3:54.31

1) Mcallister, P.J. 2) Cockrell, Iann

3) Adams, Caleb 4) Thompson, Zach

4 Hillsboro ‘A’ 3:56.70

1) Weber, Landon 2) Watson, Chayce

3) Stout, Chris 4) Alexander, Ty

5 Adena ‘A’ 3:59.58

1) Kanniard, Noah 2) Long, Carson

3) Simmons, Garrett 4) Myers, Tate

Girls Long Jump

1 Creamer, Macy Miami Trace 15-09.00

2 Callahan, Sydney Hillsboro 15-07.50

3 Mauger, Caitlyn Chillicothe 15-04.50

4 Hurless, Emma Adena 15-03.00

5 Crawford, Maddy McClain 15-02.50

Boys High Jump

1 Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro 6-00.50

2 Cory, Wyatt Miami Trace 5-08.00

3 Lowe, Aiden Circleville J5-08.00

4 Starkey, Chris McClain 5-06.00

5 Mustard, Zane McClain 5-04.00

Girls Discus Throw

1 Aleshire, Libby Miami Trace 94-03

2 Dietrick, Kailey Hillsboro 88-05

3 French, Abby Adena 84-03

4 Rinehart, Cassidy Paint Valley 81-09

5 Beery, Ruth Adena 76-01 2

Boys Pole Vault

1 Cory, Wyatt Miami Trace 14-00.25

2 Gallimore, Mark Hillsboro 12-00.00

3 Ewry, Dalton Paint Valley 10-06.00

3 Coy, Bryce Washington 10-06.00

5 Ryan, Owen Hillsboro 10-00.00

Boys Triple Jump

1 Haldeman, Jaden Miami Trace 40-00.00

2 Oflaherty, Miguel Washington 37-08.00

3 Conlon, Quinn Hillsboro 35-09.00

4 Snyder, Alex McClain 32-06.00

5 White, Lyle McClain 32-03.50

Girls Triple Jump

1 Creamer, Macy Miami Trace 31-06.00

2 Stegbauer, Emma McClain 29-07.00

3 Crawford, Maddy McClain 29-06.00

4 Estep, Aralyne Washington 28-02.50

5 Carson, Meri Grace Miami Trace 23-08.00

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

McClain's Reece Schluep keeps pace with Miami Trace's Jotham Lewis in the boys 4×800-meter relay on Friday at McClain High School where the Tigers and Lady Tigers hosed the Bob Bergstrom Invitaional. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Kerigan Pollard of McClain, Peyton Perini of Circleville, Eden Edenfield of Hillsboro and Iva Easter of McClain compete in the girls 100-meter dash as part of the Bob Bergstrom Invitational on Friday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro's Jaeleigh Hart races down the front stretch at the McClain High School Track during the girls 4×200-meter relay race at the Bob Bergstrom Invitational Friday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Zoe Rios of McClain and Bre Karnes of Hillsboro compete in the girls 100-meter hurdles event at McClain High School during the Bob Bergstrom Invitational. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette McClain Senior Kelli Uhrig competes in the girls 4×200-meter relay on Friday during the Bob Bergstrom Invitational at McClain High School. The Lady Tiger's 4×200-meter relay team placed seventh in the event. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro's Quinn Conlon (left) and Chayce Watson race side by side on Friday at McClain High School where the two Indians athletes took part in the boys 110-meter hurdles event. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro's Kai Rickman rounds the final turn in the boys 4×200-meter relay race during the Bob Bergstrom Invitational at McClain High School. Hillsboro finished second in the boys final team standings. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette