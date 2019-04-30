McClain loses to Chillicothe 6-3 on Monday

The McClain Tigers hosted their Frontier Athletic Conference rivals the Chillicothe Cavaliers at Mitchell’s Park in Greenfield and lost by a final score of 6-3.

Sam Faulconer got the start and took the loss for the Tigers as he allowed six runs on eight hits, struck out two and walked two in six innings of work against the Cavaliers.

John Salyers came on in relief in the seventh inning and allowed one hit while throwing 15 pitches in the inning.

Following two scoreless innings to open the game for both teams Chillicothe got hot in the top of the third inning and scored four runs to take a commanding 4-0 lead over the Tigers.

The Cavaliers added another run in the top of the fifth after Faulconer allowed an inning opening triple and the second batter in the inning for Chillicothe hit a high sacrifice fly ball to center field to make it 5-0 in favor of the visitors.

Mason Ratcliff got the Tigers on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single to first base that plated Eric Anderson from third base to make the score 5-1 after five innings of play.

Chillicothe added a sixth run in the top of the seventh inning to make it 6-1 with the Tigers preparing for a do or die bottom of the seventh.

Austin Booth drove in Colton Mossbarger on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-2 and left the tigers one out away from defeat.

Two batters later Faulconer recorded an RBI single on a ground ball to center field that scored Keith Bennett and brought the score to 6-3.

Wyatt VanDyke got the final out of the game on a bunt attempt that was fielded cleanly to end the game and send the Tigers to a 6-3 loss.

Vs Waverly

In the second game of a double header on Saturday McClain fell to Waverly 13-0.

Preston Anderson, Colton Mossbarger and Evan Hutchinson each pitched one and one-third innings for McClain with Anderson allowing eight runs and walking five, Mossbarger allowed five runs and walked four and Hutchinson allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one against Waverly.

Eric Anderson led the Tigers with two hits in the game while Garrison Banks and Cody Pollock had one hit apiece.

Vs Piketon

In the first game on Saturday the Tigers took on the Redstreaks and came away with a 3-0 shutout victory.

Ratcliff pitched eight innings against Piketon and allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one to earn the win in the first game of a double header.

The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull out the extra innings win 3-0.

Austin Booth had an RBI in the inning and Sam Faulconer added the other two for the Tigers in the non-conference victory.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from Saturday, April 13, McClain's Garrison Banks fields the ball in a game against Clinton-Massie at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe where the Tigers and Falcons competed in the Little Hearts, Big Smiles Baseball Classic.

Split Saturday double header with a 3-0 win over Piketon, 13-0 loss to Waverly