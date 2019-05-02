OHSAA announces GameChanger as official Baseball and Softball scorekeeping and pitch count app

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) is proud to announce a sponsorship agreement with GameChanger by Dick’s Sporting Goods, the leading digital scorekeeping and management app for baseball and softball.

Available at no charge to member schools, GameChanger will make it easy for coaches to monitor and protect their pitchers’ health with custom pitch-count alerts and inning-by-inning pitch-count recaps.

When using GameChanger, coaches will also have access to over 150 statistics, instant spray charts, and a full suite of team management features, including game and practice scheduling and a player attendance tracker.

GameChanger easily allows parents and fans to follow games with live play-by-play, in-game alerts, and recaps to keep them informed and help support their programs and teams.

Beginning this season, the OHSAA encourages all coaches to utilize GameChanger for scorekeeping and pitch counts. Utilizing GameChanger will allow the OHSAA to effectively monitor pitch counts and view all games and statistics in a single centralized location.

“We’re excited to welcome the OHSAA into the GameChanger family,” said Aimee Watters, Director of Marketing, DICK’S Team Sports HQ. “We look forward to providing access to our suite of industry-leading tools to coaches, parents and players of the OHSAA community, including the ability for fans to get live game updates even when they can’t be there in person.”

“We are pleased to officially partner with GameChanger, which many of our schools use already,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “The pitch count regulation is so important for the health and safety of baseball players and is used for stats and many other functions. Providing this to our schools at no charge is a win-win for our member schools and highlights our commitment to serve our schools.”

GameChanger also works in conjunction with OHSAA sponsor MaxPreps, a website for high school athletics news, stats and recruiting, to sync game data and pitch counts automatically between both platforms.

Tim Streid the OHSAA Director of Communications submitted this story.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_ohsaa-new-logo.jpeg