Fairfield Softball earns third Gold Glove in four years

The Fairfield Lady Lions (20-1, 13-0 SHAC) completed their Southern Hills Athletic Conference schedule Tuesday afternoon with a dominating 15-0 victory over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats before a standing room only crowd at the Fairfield Baseball/Softball Complex on the campus of Fairfield Schools.

Seniors from both teams were honored in pre-game ceremonies. Fairfield Seniors Kaiti White, Lauren Arnold, Lyndee Spargur, Megan Gragg, and Hayleigh Lowe received flowers and gifts from their teammates. Then proceeded to lead the Lady Lions to their third Gold Glove Trophy in the last three seasons. The Gold Glove signifies an undefeated conference championship.

Fairfield Senior pitching ace Kaiti White threw her thirteenth shutout of the season and her third no hitter while striking out eight Lady Wildcat hitters. Kaiti White picked up her 20th win of the season against only one loss.

Fairfield scored 4 runs in the bottom of the first inning on five hits. Lyndee Spargur was safe on an error to lead off the inning. Megan Gragg laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt as Spargur raced all the way to third base on the play. Kaiti White singled, Layla Hattan doubled, Lauren Arnold singled, Taylor Lawson doubled, Hayleigh Lowe singled, and Molly Thackston was safe on an error to account for the four runs.

Fairfield would blow the game wide open with 10 runs on 10 hits in the bottom of the second inning. In the inning, Kaiti White singled, Layla Hattan singled, Lauren Arnold singled, Taylor Lawson singled, Hayleigh Lowe singled, Molly Thackston singled, Megan Gragg singled, Kaiti White singled again, Layla Hattan had a sacrifice fly, Lauren Arnold singled again, and Taylor Lawson singled again.

Fairfield would add their final run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an rbi single by Harley Flint.

Leading hitters for Fairfield: Lyndee Spargur (0 for 4, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Megan Gragg (1 for 3, 1 run1 rbi), Kaiti White (3 for 4, 3 runs, 2 rbi), Layla Hattan (2 for 2, double sac fly, 2 runs, 1 rbi), Lauren Arnold (3 for 3, hbp, 3 runs, 3 rbi), Taylor Lawson (3 for 3, double, 1 run, 1 rbi), Hayleigh Lowe (2 for 3, 1 run, 2 rbi), Molly Thacktson (2 for 3, 1 run), Halle Hamilton (0 for 3, 1 run, 1rbi), Harley Flint ( 1 for 1, 1 rbi).

Kaiti White (20-1) was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. Kaiti’s Pitching line: 5 innings, no hits, no runs, no earned runs, no walks, and 8 strikeouts. Brooklyn Gross suffered the loss for Whiteoak. Gross’ pitching line: 2 innings, 15 hits, 14 runs, 12 earned runs, 0 walks, and 0 strikeouts. Ann Ames’ pitching line: 2 innings, 2 hits, 1 runs, 1 earned runs, 0 walks, and 3 strikeouts.

Fairfield Lady Lions Assistant Coach Tom Purtell submitted this story.

The Fairfield Lady Lions clinched their third Gold Glove in four seasons on Wednesday when they capped an undefeated SHAC seson with a 15-0 win over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats. Pictured (l-r): Seniors Megan Gragg, Kaiti White, Hayleigh Lowe, Lyndee Spargur and Lauren Arnold. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_FHS-Seniors-w-Gold-Gloves.jpg The Fairfield Lady Lions clinched their third Gold Glove in four seasons on Wednesday when they capped an undefeated SHAC seson with a 15-0 win over the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats. Pictured (l-r): Seniors Megan Gragg, Kaiti White, Hayleigh Lowe, Lyndee Spargur and Lauren Arnold. Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_FFHS-logo-new.jpg Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_SHAC-Logo.jpg Submitted photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_NEW-WHS-LOGO-08.jpg Submitted photo

Beat Whiteoak 15-0 on senior night, finish 13-0 in SHAC