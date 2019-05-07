Magulac represents Hillsboro as FAC Player of the Year in Baseball

The Frontier Athletic Conference announced it All-League teams for the Spring sports season on Tuesday Hillsboro and McClain combined are represented by 12 athletes across the sports of Baseball, Softball and Boys Tennis with Hillsboro athletes Luke Magulac and Gabe Gilliland earning Player of the Year honors in Baseball and Boys Tennis respectively.

Baseball

Hillsboro is also represented on the All-FAC team by Ethan Humphries and Grant Crum.

The Tigers are represented by Eric Anderson and Garrison Banks.

Chillicothe, Jackson and Washington each place one player on the All-FAC Baseball team with Zach Coats, Brice Graham and Bailey Roberts respectively.

Miami Trace managed to get three members of it’s Baseball team on the All-FAC roster with Drew Batson, Austin Matthews and Austin Brown representing the Panthers.

Softball

McClain Softball got some much needed recognition with Allison Beatty and Josie Crabtree each being selected to the All-FAC softball team.

Jackson was represented by FAC Softball Player of the Year Taylor Evans as well as Sydney Humphreys and Kylee Bako on the All-FAC list for the 2019 league season.

Hillsboro, Chillicothe and Washington were each represented by one player on the All-FAC Softball list with Gracey Dearmon, Jayla Brown and Maddy Jenkins respectively.

The Lady Panthers of Miami Trace was represented by Jessica Camp, Olivia Wolfe and Ashley Campbell.

Boys Tennis

The Hillsboro Boys Tennis team was represented by Gabe Gilliland as the Player of the Year in the FAC and was joined on the All-FAC list by teammates Andrew Gunderman, Austin Pendell and Ethan Snapp.

Miami Trace was next with three athletes on the All-FAC team as Devin Riggs, Caleb Perry and Rylan Gardner.

Meanwhile Jackson and Washington each had one athlete on the Boys Tennis All-FAC team with Mason Sheets appearing for Jackson and Grant Kuhlwein being recognized.

The All-FAC Track and Field teams will be available later this week when the FAC track and Field Championships in Chillicothe on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8, following the completion of day two of the event.

Hillsboro’s Luke Magulac, pictured here pitching at Shaffer Park against the McClain Tigers, earned FAC Baseball Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Luke-Magulac-FAC-POY-Baseball.jpg Hillsboro’s Luke Magulac, pictured here pitching at Shaffer Park against the McClain Tigers, earned FAC Baseball Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Gilliland POY in Boys Tennis

By Ryan Applegate rapplegate@timesgazette.com