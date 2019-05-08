Hillsboro ladies win FAC Championship

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Hillsboro, McClain, Washington, Miami Trace and Jackson traveled to Chillicothe on Tuesday and Wednesday to join the Chillicothe Cavaliers at Chillicothe High School for the Frontier Athletic Conference Championship meet. The Lady Indians of Hillsboro earned the FAC Championship with 125 team points that edged out the Lady Cavaliers who finished in second place with 124.5 team points.

Chillicothe won the boys FAC Championship with a team score of 158 points while Hillsboro took third place with 125 points and McClain was fourth with 93.5 points at the meet.

The McClain Lady Tigers finished fifth in the FAC girls standings with 83 team points.

Fourteen FAC records were eclipsed at the 2019 FAC Track and Field Championships.

Trent Langley of Washington set the FAC record in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.33 while Jackson’s Kaeden Fulton set a new league mark of 11.38 in the boys 100-meter dash.

Hillsboro’s boys and girls 4×200-meter relay teams each set new records with times of 1:33.75 and 1:50.36 respectively.

Chillicothe’s Laikin Tarlton eclipsed the previous FAC record in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:30.14 while fellow Cavalier Andrew McCallumset the boys’ mark with a time of 4:40.53.

The boys 4×100-meter relay team from McClain High School outran the competition and set a new league mark in the event with a time of 44.76.

Hillsboro’s Ty Alexander refused to lose in the boys 400-meter dash and set a new FAC record with a sub one minute time of 51.64.

Jaden Haldeman on Miami Trace was first in the boys 300-meter hurdles and set the bar for future competitors with a time of 41.07.

McClain’s Patrick Fout took first place in the boys 200-meter dash with a record time of 23.21.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team from Jackson High School set a new league record with a time of 4:18.16 while the Chillicothe boys 4×400-meter relay team set the boys’ mark at 3:30.90.

Miami Trace’s Macey Creamer won the girls Long Jump event and set a new league record of 15-10.

Hillsboro’s Draven Stodgel continued his strong season in the boy’s Shot Put with a league record throw of 52-10.25 and claimed first place in the event.

Listed below are the top three finishers in each event at the FAC Championships in Chillicothe on Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8, at Chillicothe High School.

Girls Shot Put

1 Shawna Conger Washington 32-10.25

2 Hannah Haithcock Washington 32-04.25

3 Kelsey Burns Hillsboro 31-05.50

Boys Discus Throw

1 Draven Stodgel Hillsboro 144-10

2 Blake Mercer Jackson 138-01

3 Jarret Knisely Chillicothe 128-10

Girls High Jump

1 Cierra Lively Hillsboro 4-09.00

2 Jeleeya Smith Tyree Washington 4-08.00

3 Riley Barton Hillsboro 4-06.00

Girls Pole Vault

1 Megan Downing Washington 8-06.00

2 Kerigan Pollard McClain 8-00.00

3 Eden Edenfield Hillsboro J8-00.00

Girls 4×800-Meter Relay

1 Chillicothe ‘A’ 10:41.01

1) Avery Robinson 2) Danielle Fleurima

3) Laikin Tarlton 4) Liv Janes

2 Washington ‘A’ 11:29.59

1) Abigail Tackage 2) Diya Patel

3) Cloe Copas 4) Mia Moats

3 Jackson ‘A’ 11:35.98

1) Kierstyn Hammer 2) Kaitlin Simpkins

3) Mazie Wechter 4) Emma Stroth

Boys 4×800-Meter Relay

1 Chillicothe ‘A’ 8:27.12

1) Mckellan Lee 2) Andrew McCallum

3) Jacob Littler 4) Oscar Mikus

2 Miami Trace ‘A’ 8:28.95

1) Henry DeBruin 2) Simon DeBruin

3) Caleb Brannigan 4) Jotham Lewis

3 McClain ‘A’ 8:44.79

1) Garett George 2) Nathan Ernst

3) Paul Bliss 4) Reece Schluep

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles

1 Zoe Rios McClain 16.31

2 Macy Creamer Miami Trace 17.01

3 Emma Stegbauer McClain 17.49

Boys 110-Meter Hurdles

1 Trent Langley Washington 15.33

2 Wyatt Cory Miami Trace 15.79

3 Jaden Haldeman Miami Trace 16.75

Girls 100-Meter Dash

1 Macy Creamer Miami Trace 13.31

2 Kerigan Pollard McClain 13.48

3 Eden Edenfield Hillsboro 13.53

Boys 100-Meter Dash

1 Kaeden Fulton Jackson 11.53

2 Patrick Fout McClain 11.64

3 Matt Bliss McClain 11.67

Girls 4×200-Meter Relay

1 Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:50.36

1) Molly McCreary 2) Sydney Callahan

3) Eden Edenfield 4) Jaeleigh Hart

2 Miami Trace ‘A’ 1:52.47

1) Lilly Litteral 2) Isabella Vanover

3) Mallory Pavey 4) Alyssa Butler

3 Jackson ‘A’ 1:53.43

1) Emma Stroth 2) Olivia Kennedy

3) Emily Mapes 4) Madison Strawser

Boys 4×200-Meter Relay

1 Hillsboro ‘A’ 1:33.75

1) Kai Rickman 2) Keith Doughman

3) Anthony Richards 4) Ty Alexander

2 Miami Trace ‘A’ 1:36.25

1) Jake Atwood 2) Josh Liff

3) Keegan Terry 4) Matthew Haddox

3 Chillicothe ‘A’ 1:36.84

1) J’Quan Harris 2) Courtland Duncan

3) Vincent Roper 4) Joey Wright

Girls 1600-Meter Run

1 Laikin Tarlton Chillicothe 5:30.14

2 Danielle Fleurima Chillicothe 5:30.51

3 Cloe Copas Washington 5:38.34

Boys 1600-Meter Run

1 Andrew McCallum Chillicothe 4:40.53

2 Oscar Mikus Chillicothe 4:45.56

3 Nathan Spencer Hillsboro 4:52.66

Girls 4×100-Meter Relay

1 Miami Trace ‘A’ 52.32

1) Lilly Litteral 2) Isabella Vanover

3) Tori Morrison 4) Alyssa Butler

2 Chillicothe ‘A’ 53.76

1) Allia Hoosier 2) Corinna Mendel

3) Caitlyn Mauger 4) Riley Wrightsel

3 McClain ‘A’ 54.25

1) Iva Easter 2) Zoe Rios

3) Ashley Hardesty 4) Emma Stegbauer

Girls 4×100-Meter Relay

1 McClain ‘A’ 44.76

1) Kobe Penwell 2) Patrick Fout

3) Trevor Newkirk 4) Matt Bliss

2 Chillicothe ‘A’ 45.40

1) Keyshaun Brown 2) Xzavier Doss

3) J’Quan Harris 4) Joey Wright

3 Hillsboro ‘A’ 45.77

1) Taylor Lucas 2) Anthony Richards

3) Keith Doughman 4) Kai Rickman

Girls 400-Meter Dash

1 Olivia Kennedy Jackson 1:01.06

2 Rayana Burns Washington 1:01.79

3 Halli Wall Washington 1:04.75

Boys 400-Meter Dash

1 Ty Alexander Hillsboro 51.64

2 Wyatt Cory Miami Trace 52.13

3 Kaeden Fulton Jackson 52.15

Girls 300-Meter Hurdles

1 Macy Creamer Miami Trace 47.46

2 Kerigan Pollard McClain 47.80

3 Cierra Lively Hillsboro 51.57

Boys 300-Meter Hurdles

1 Jaden Haldeman Miami Trace 41.07

2 J’Quan Harris Chillicothe 42.08

3 Mitchell Johnson Jackson 42.78

Girls 800-Meter Run

1 Danielle Fleurima Chillicothe 2:26.24

2 Laikin Tarlton Chillicothe 2:33.72

3 Emma Stroth Jackson 2:38.50

Boys 800-Meter Run

1 Mckellan Lee Chillicothe 2:06.04

2 Jotham Lewis Miami Trace 2:07.68

3 Kameron Morris Washington 2:07.84

Girls 200-Meter Dash

1 Riley Wrightsel Chillicothe 27.05

2 Eden Edenfield Hillsboro 27.95

3 Olivia Kennedy Jackson 28.26

Boys 200-Meter Dash

1 Patrick Fout McClain 23.21

2 Xzavier Doss Chillicothe 23.68

3 Kai Rickman Hillsboro 23.91

Girls 3200-Meter Run

1 Laikin Tarlton Chillicothe 12:19.84

2 Cloe Copas Washington 12:28.68

3 Liv Janes Chillicothe 12:40.30

Boys 3200-Meter Run

1 Andrew McCallum Chillicothe 10:51.49

2 Jacob Littler Chillicothe 11:02.66

3 Caleb Brannigan Miami Trace 11:05.71

Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

1 Jackson ‘A’ 4:18.16

1) Emma Stroth 2) Emily Mapes

3) Madison Strawser 4) Olivia Kennedy

2 Hillsboro ‘A’ 4:22.15

1) Sydney Callahan 2) Molly McCreary

3) Cierra Lively 4) Jaeleigh Hart

3 Washington ‘A’ 4:28.79

1) Rayana Burns 2) Halli Wall

3) Chloe Lovett 4) Tabby Woods

Boys 4×400-Meter Relay

1 Chillicothe ‘A’ 3:30.90

1) Joshua Howard 2) Courtland Duncan

3) Xzavier Doss 4) Joey Wright

2 McClain ‘A’ 3:35.31

1) Alex Snyder 2) Matt Bliss

3) Trevor Newkirk 4) Patrick Fout

3 Miami Trace ‘A’ 3:40.31

1) Jake Atwood 2) Simon DeBruin

3) Henry DeBruin 4) Jotham Lewis

Girls Long Jump

1 Macy Creamer Miami Trace 15-10.00

2 Sydney Callahan Hillsboro 15-07.00

3 Caitlyn Mauger Chillicothe 14-00.50

Boys High Jump

1 J’Quan Harris Chillicothe 5-10.00

2 Vincent Roper Chillicothe 5-08.00

3 Wyatt Cory Miami Trace J5-08.00

Girls Discus Throw

1 Libby Aleshire Miami Trace 99-05

2 Kailey Dietrick Hillsboro 96-00

3 Bethany Wilt Washington 94-07

Boys Pole Vault

1 Wyatt Cory Miami Trace 12-06.00

2 Mark Gallimore Hillsboro 12-02.00

3 Bryce Coy Washington 11-03.00

Boys Shot Put

1 Draven Stodgel Hillsboro 52-10.25

2 Deon Burns Hillsboro 51-07.00

3 Sterling Smith Washington 46-07.00

Boys Long Jump

1 Kobe Penwell McClain 19-05.75

2 Anthony Richards Hillsboro J19-05.75

3 Eli Lynch Washington 19-02.00

Hillsboro's Taylor Lucas and McClain's Kobe Penwell hand off the baton to their teammates Anthony Richards and Patrick Fout on Wednesday at Chillicothe High School where the the all six schools in the Frontier Athletic Conference gathered for the FAC Track and Field Championship Meet.

