Cross County Bushido Rolls On

Led by Black Belts Katelin Heizer,, Ariel Kibbey, and Nayomie Ludwick, the Cross County Bushido students won a total of 21 awards at the 2nd Annual Bushido Karate Tournament.

Black Belt Winners were: Katelin Heizer: 3rd in Weapons, Ariel Kibbey: First in Grappling, Nayomie Ludwick: 2nd in Weapons, 3rd in Kata.

Green Belt WInners were: Kassy Edwards: First in Kicking Contest, First in Kata, First in Fighting, First in Weapons, Noah Aronbalt: First in Kata. First in Weapons. First in Sparring. J.B. Knisley: First in Kata, First in Kicking Contest, Second in Weapons.

White Belt Winners were: Jayce Cumberland: First in Kata, First in Fighting, First in Grappling. Tristen Everhart: First in Kicking Contest, Second in Weapons, Second in Kata, Third in Fighting.

The Cross County Team is coached by Kyoshi Rick Ludwick, Sensei Earl Paul Sr and Jr, Nayomie Ludwick and assistant instructors Maxine Ludwick, Ariel Kibbey,,and Katelin Heizer.

Members of the Cross County Bushido Club display their trophies from recent victories in the 2nd Annual Bushido Karate Tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_20190508_201831.jpg Members of the Cross County Bushido Club display their trophies from recent victories in the 2nd Annual Bushido Karate Tournament. Submitted photo