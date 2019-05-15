Lynchburg-Clay advances with 13-3 win over Northwest

ALLENSBURG, Ohio — The Lynchburg-Clay varsity Baseball team hosted the Northwest Mohawks for a Division III Southeast District Sectional Semi-Final game on Wednesday and dispatched the Mohawks by a score of 13-3 in five innings to advance to the Sectional Finals on Saturday.

Drew Pitzer got the start and win for the Mustangs as he pitched four and one-third innings, allowed three unearned runs, struck out seven, walked one and did not allow a hit before being relieved with one out in the top of the fifth inning by Damin Pierson who finished off the Mohawks with two consecutive pitches that resulted in outs for the visiting team.

“Over all it was a pretty good game. We had a little hiccup there in the third inning when they started bunting a little bit. We kind of got put of sorts trying to rush throws and stuff like that,” said Lynchburg-Clay Head Coach Vince Pitzer. “Maybe a little unfocused too. The way the game was going we were up, focus has got to be intact especially these next tournament games because the competition is only going to get that much better.”

D. Pitzer, Josh Wolfe, Ethan McConnaughey and Alex Barber each had two hits in the game against the Mohawks while Briar Bourne, Caden Hess, Damin Piersonand Chase Smaltz had one hit apiece.

Wolfe had four RBI in the game, Pitzer, McConnaughey and Barber each had two while Pierson and Smaltz had one each for the Mustangs on Wednesday.

Bourne and Smaltz scored three runs each for the Mustangs while Pitzer and Wolfe each had two while Hess, Proctor and Barber rounded out the scoring with one run each.

The Mustangs were very balanced offensively against the Mohawks and socred at least two runs in all five innings including three in the bottom of the second and four in the bottom of the fifth to secure the five inning win.

The Mohawks scored all three of their runs in the top of the third inning when they turned to the bunt as an offensive weapon and the Mustangs struggled to adjust and committed three errors in the inning to help the visitors trim the lead to 5-3.

“Overall we hit the ball well, pitching was there. Good team win, good warmup for Saturday,” Said V. Pitzer. “We had 10 or 11 hits over five innings and Drew dis his job on the mound, a few walks here and there, but we told him to come out and throw strikes and he pretty much did that and did his job there.”

The Mustangs will host the Adena Warriors on Saturday after the Warriors earned the right to advance with a 8-5 win over Portsmouth West High School on Wednesday.

“Adena is going to be a tough out, they played a tough schedule this year, played four or five Division I teams,” V. Pitzer said. “Their record is deceiving. We are going to have to come sharp and play a good game to keep moving forward.”

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay's Ethan McConnaughey (left) and Drew Pitzer (#6) execute a run down scenario when a Northwest base runner gets caught between second and third on Wednesday at Lynchburg-Clay High School where the Mustangs took on the Mohawks in a D III Southeast District Sectional Semi-Final game. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Mustang's Senior Drew Pitzer throws a pitch in the first inning of Wednesday's tournament game against the Mohawks that saw LC punch it's ticket to the Sectional Finals with a 13-3 win. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette Ethan McConnaughey makes contact for on of his two hits in the game againt Northwest on Wednesday at Lynchburg-Clay High School. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette