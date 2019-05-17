Southern Hills Athletic Conference releases All-League honors

Southern Hills Athletic Conference Commissioner Michelle Gleim released the All-SHAC teams for Baseball and Softball on Friday and the lists included 15 Highland County athletes and Lynchburg-Clay’s Head Baseball Coach, Vince Pitzer, along with Fairfield Lady Lions’ Softball Head Coach Mark Dettwiller were selected as Coach of the Year in their respective sports.

In baseball the Whiteoak Wildcats topped all teams in the SHAC with four members of the 2019 team, Evan Brill, Traeten Hamilton, Zach Harless and Mason Lehr, earning All-SHAC honors.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs’ Ethan McConnaughey, Drew Pitzer and Josh Wolfe were members of the All-SHAC baseball team and put the Mustangs squarely in second for the number of selections with three.

The Fairfield Lions were represented by Sam Buddelmeyer and Andrew Dingey who helped the Lions earn a tie for second place in the SHAC small school division with a 7-6 league record.

In Softball it was the Lady Lions of Fairfield with the most selections to the All-SHAC Softball team with Lauren Arnold, Layla Hattan, Lyndee Spargur and Kaiti White each earning league honors for the SHAC.

The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats were represented by Katie Ames while the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay saw Serah Whitacre earn the distinction.

Listed below are all of the SHAC All-League honorees in Baseball and Softball.

Baseball

Evan Brill Whiteoak

Mason Lehr Whiteoak

Sam Buddelmeyer Fairfield

Ethan Mcconnaughey Lynchburg-Clay

Jacob Calvert Manchester

Zack Osborne North Adams

Brandan Cornell West Union

Drew Pitzer Lynchburg-Clay

Evan Deisch Fayetteville

Kyle Reaves Manchester

Andrew Dingey Fairfield

Colton Vaughn Eastern

Traeten Hamilton Whiteoak

Ian Wiles Eastern

Zach Harless Whiteoak

Josh Wolfe Lynchburg-Clay

Alex hirsch WestUnion

Elijah Young North Adams

Cole Holden Fayetteville

Coach of the Year: Vince Pitzer Lynchburg-Clay High School

Softball

Katie Ames Whiteoak

Marissa Moore Peebles

Lauren Arnold Fairfield

Madison Pierce Peebles

Josie Campbell Manchester

Morgan Reynolds Eastern

Maggie Dorsey Eastern

Kylie Simms Peebles

Andrea Edmisten Eastern

Lyndee Spargur Fairfield

Layla Hattan Fairfield

Reggie Taylor Ripley

Desiree Ison North Adams

Zoe Vilvens Fayetteville

Madison Jones Manchester

Serah Whitacre Lynchburg-Clay

Brooke Kennedy Manchester

Kaiti White Fairfield

Taylor Mechlin Fayetteville

Coach of the Year: Mark Dettwiller Fairfield High School

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Fairfield Softball Head Coach Mark Dettwiller, shown in the Times-Gazette file photo from April 6, was selected as the SHAC Softball Coach of the Year for 2019. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Mark-Detwiller-Fairfield-SB-Head-Coach.jpg Fairfield Softball Head Coach Mark Dettwiller, shown in the Times-Gazette file photo from April 6, was selected as the SHAC Softball Coach of the Year for 2019. The Times-Gazette file photo