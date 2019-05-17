Southern Hills Athletic Conference releases All-League honors

Southern Hills Athletic Conference Commissioner Michelle Gleim released the All-SHAC teams for Baseball and Softball on Friday and the lists included 15 Highland County athletes and Lynchburg-Clay’s Head Baseball Coach, Vince Pitzer, along with Fairfield Lady Lions’ Softball Head Coach Mark Dettwiller were selected as Coach of the Year in their respective sports.
In baseball the Whiteoak Wildcats topped all teams in the SHAC with four members of the 2019 team, Evan Brill, Traeten Hamilton, Zach Harless and Mason Lehr, earning All-SHAC honors.
The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs’ Ethan McConnaughey, Drew Pitzer and Josh Wolfe were members of the All-SHAC baseball team and put the Mustangs squarely in second for the number of selections with three.
The Fairfield Lions were represented by Sam Buddelmeyer and Andrew Dingey who helped the Lions earn a tie for second place in the SHAC small school division with a 7-6 league record.
In Softball it was the Lady Lions of Fairfield with the most selections to the All-SHAC Softball team with Lauren Arnold, Layla Hattan, Lyndee Spargur and Kaiti White each earning league honors for the SHAC.
The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats were represented by Katie Ames while the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay saw Serah Whitacre earn the distinction.
Listed below are all of the SHAC All-League honorees in Baseball and Softball.
Baseball
Evan Brill Whiteoak
Mason Lehr Whiteoak
Sam Buddelmeyer Fairfield
Ethan Mcconnaughey Lynchburg-Clay
Jacob Calvert Manchester
Zack Osborne North Adams
Brandan Cornell West Union
Drew Pitzer Lynchburg-Clay
Evan Deisch Fayetteville
Kyle Reaves Manchester
Andrew Dingey Fairfield
Colton Vaughn Eastern
Traeten Hamilton Whiteoak
Ian Wiles Eastern
Zach Harless Whiteoak
Josh Wolfe Lynchburg-Clay
Alex hirsch WestUnion
Elijah Young North Adams
Cole Holden Fayetteville
Coach of the Year: Vince Pitzer Lynchburg-Clay High School
Softball
Katie Ames Whiteoak
Marissa Moore Peebles
Lauren Arnold Fairfield
Madison Pierce Peebles
Josie Campbell Manchester
Morgan Reynolds Eastern
Maggie Dorsey Eastern
Kylie Simms Peebles
Andrea Edmisten Eastern
Lyndee Spargur Fairfield
Layla Hattan Fairfield
Reggie Taylor Ripley
Desiree Ison North Adams
Zoe Vilvens Fayetteville
Madison Jones Manchester
Serah Whitacre Lynchburg-Clay
Brooke Kennedy Manchester
Kaiti White Fairfield
Taylor Mechlin Fayetteville
Coach of the Year: Mark Dettwiller Fairfield High School
