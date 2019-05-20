Lynchburg-Clay Baseball ends season with 5-4 Sectional Final loss to Adena Saturday

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs varsity Baseball team fell to the Adeana Warriors at home on Saturday in a Division III Southeast District Sectional Final game by a final score of 5-4. Adena took the lead for good with the game tied at four in the top of the seventh when Caleb Fogelsong singled on a 2-1 count and scored Nate Throckmorton for the winning run.

The Mustangs out-hit Adena 12 to seven but were held scoreless in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and the Warriors were able to score one run in each to come from behind for the postseason win.

Adena opened up scoring in the first inning, when an error resulted in two runs for the Warriors with Throckmorton and Fogelsong crossing the plate for an early 2-0 advantage for the visitors.

The Mustangs answered in the bottom of the first inning when Caden Hess drove in Josh Wolfe with a single and then Briar Bourne tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning when he drove in Chase Smaltz with a line drive single to right field.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the Mustangs took the lead on a sacrifice fly ball by Drew Pitzer that scored Alex Barber to make it 3-2 and Wolfe drove in Briar Bourne in the very next at bat with a single to centerfield that put Lynchburg up 4-2.

The Warriors tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning with the first coming on a Mustangs error and the other on an RBI single by Garrett Wilburn.

Alex Barber got the start for the Mustangs, went six and a third innings, allowed five runs, five hits and struck out three. Caden Hess finished the final two-thirds of the seventh innings for the Mustangs.

Lynchburg-Clay’s 12 hits on the day came from Barber, and Josh Wolfe who managed two hits apiece for Lynchburg-Clay and Bourne went three-for-four at the plate and led the Mustangs in hits.

The Mustangs finished the season with an 18-6 overall record and won the SOuthern Hills Athletic Conference Big School Division with a league record of 12-1.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

