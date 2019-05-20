Indians Tennis wraps up season

Hillsboro’s Gabe Gilliland competed in the District Boys Tennis Tournament Saturday in Athens where he won his first two matches before falling in straight sets in his third match to finish fourth in the Southeast District Tournament.

In the first round on Saturday Gilliland defeated Grant Kuhlwein from Washington High School in three sets 6/4, 5/7 and 7/5.

Gilliland needed only two sets in his second round match as he defeated Matt Duff of Catholic Central(Steubenville) 6/3 and 6/3.

In the third round Gilliland was unable to overcome the number one seed in the District and he lost to Brandon Nibertof Waverly 0/6 and 1/6.

Gabe Gilliland defeated Alston Lin of Notre Dame High School in the first round of the Sectional Tournament.

Gabe Gilliland defeated Matt Campbell of Portsmouth West High School in the second round to move one match closer to a spot in the district tournament.

In the third round of singles matches Gabe Gilliland defeated Tyler Hobbs of Clay High School to earn a trip to Athens.

The Indians varsity Boys Tennis team enjoyed a renaissance season in the Frontier Athletic Conference where they finished the season undefeated in league play and earned the teams first ever FAC Boys Tennis Championship.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

