Whiteoak shuts down Waterford in 9-0 District Semi-Final win

CHILLICOTHE — The Whiteoak Wildcats varsity Baseball team overcame a late start to their Division IV Southeast District Semi-Final game at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Monday to score nine unanswered runs and earn a win over the Waterford Wildcats to advance to the District Finals against the Huntington Huntsmen on Wednesday at VA Memorial Stadium.

Evan Brill got the start on the mound for Whiteoak and threw seven strong innings against Waterford, allowed no runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six to pick up the win and secure Whiteoak’s spot in the Southeast District Final game on Wednesday.

Whiteoak broke into the scoring column in the bottom of the third inning when Billy Oliver was hot by a pitch then driven in two batters later by Zach Harless who recorded a triple to put the boys from Mowrystown in front 1-0.

Oliver recorded an RBI in the bottom of the fourth inning whem he drew a walk with the bases loaded to plate Evan Brill from third base to make it 2-o in favor of Whiteoak.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, following an inning opening strikeout, Mason Lehr, Ty Large, Evan Brill and Trey Bogart reached base in succession with Brill recording a bases clearing triple that plated Lehr and Large and made the score 4-0.

Brill and Bogart each scored later in the inning to push the Whiteoak advantage over Waterford to 6-0 after five innings of play.

Traeten Hamilton led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and took second base on a throwing error by the pitcher before Harless recorded his second RBI triple of the night to drive in Hamilton and bring the score to 7-0.

Large was hit by a pitch two batters later to put runners on first and third for Whiteoak to set up Trey Bogart with two outs in the six spot where he forced a throwing error by the Waterford pitcher that allowed Harless and Large to record the final two runs of the night for Whiteoak.

Whiteoak advances to the D IV Southeast District Final game against Huntington on Wednesday and will be playing for a spot in the D IV Regional Tournament at Beaver’s Field in Lancaster.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Whiteoak’s Mason Lehr swings at a pitch on Monday at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe where Whiteoak’s Wildcats took on Waterford’s Wildcats in a Southeast District Semi-Final game that saw Whiteoak earn a 9-0 win. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Mason-Lehr-vs-Waterford-Tournament-2019.jpg Whiteoak’s Mason Lehr swings at a pitch on Monday at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe where Whiteoak’s Wildcats took on Waterford’s Wildcats in a Southeast District Semi-Final game that saw Whiteoak earn a 9-0 win. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette

Beat Waterford in 9-0 shutout