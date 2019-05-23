Fairfield scores three in the 7th in come from behind win

After trailing for much of the game the Fairfield Lady Lions refused to lose on Wednesday at Lancaster High School where Freshman Halle Hamilton, facing a 2-2 count and two outs, drove in Hayleigh Lowe and Molly Thackston to tie the game at two runs apiece and scored the winning run from third base on a single by Senior Lyndee Spargur in the Division III Regional Semi-Final game.

Hamilton was able to put herself into scoring position with a ground ball to third base when the throw to first was off the mark resulting in a two RBI infield single with a throwing error by the Ironton third baseman that let Hamilton reach third base. Lowe and Thackston reached base with back to back two out hits before Hamilton stepped to the plate.

With the win the Lady Lions advance to the D III Regional Final game on Saturday at 12 P.M. against the Meadowbrook Lady Colts. The Lady Colts beat the Lady Lions in the Regional Semi-Final game to end the teams’ 2018 season.

Senior Kaiti White extended her single season win record for the Lady Lions to 24 in seven innings of work. White allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight including the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win for the Lady Lions.

The Lady Tigers of Ironton got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning when Demi Sands scored on a wild pitch during the at bat of Kylee Richendollar.

Ironton added it’s second and final run of the night in the bottom of the third inning as Kiandra Martin was driven in on a fielder’s choice by Peighton Rowe to put the Lady Tigers up 2-0 over Fairfield.

Spargur and Hamilton led the Lady Lions with two hits each while Layla Hattan, Lowe and Thackston had one hit apiece; White and Lauren Arnold also reached the base paths for Fairfield with a walk and hit by pitch respectively. The Lady Lions left three runners on base in the game.

Hattan, Thackston and Hamilton each had a double in the game for Fairfield.

“In the long and storied history of Fairfield Lady Lions there have been many district and regional tournament wins, but tonight’s 3-2 victory will forever by talked about as the Lady Lions greatest ever come from behind victory. The mental toughness and confidence this team exhibits is un-believable. Tonight’s win is only the last one,” said Fairfield Assistant Coach Tom Purtell.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

In this Times-Gazette file photo from Saturday, May 18, Fairfield Freshman Halle Hamilton catches a fly ball at second base against Wheelersburg. Hamilton drove in two runs and scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday at Lancaster High School where the Lady Lions took on the Ironton Lady Tigers in the D III Regional Semi-Final matchup. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_Halle-Hamilton-file-photo.jpg In this Times-Gazette file photo from Saturday, May 18, Fairfield Freshman Halle Hamilton catches a fly ball at second base against Wheelersburg. Hamilton drove in two runs and scored the winning run in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday at Lancaster High School where the Lady Lions took on the Ironton Lady Tigers in the D III Regional Semi-Final matchup. The Times-Gazette file photo

Beat Ironton 3-2 to advance to Regional Final