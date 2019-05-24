Frontier Athletic Conference Spring sports banquet held in Washington Court House

The Frontier Athletic Conference held it’s Spring Sports Awards Banquet on Monday, May 20, in Washington Court House where 282 athletes, coaches, family and friends gathered to honor the FAC League Champions in Baseball, Softball, Boys Tennis, Girls Track and Field and Boys Track and Field with awards presentations and a meal provided by The Willow of Washington Court House.

The Frontier Athletic Conference honored the following athletes in Baseball, Softball and Boys Tennis along with the first place finishers in each event of the FAC Track and Field Championships.

Baseball

Hillsboro was also represented on the All-FAC team by Ethan Humphries and Grant Crum.

The Tigers were represented by Eric Anderson and Garrison Banks.

Chillicothe, Jackson and Washington each place one player on the All-FAC Baseball team with Zach Coats, Brice Graham and Bailey Roberts respectively.

Miami Trace managed to get three members of it’s Baseball team on the All-FAC roster with Drew Batson, Austin Matthews and Austin Brown representing the Panthers.

Softball

McClain Softball got some much needed recognition with Allison Beatty and Josie Crabtree each being selected to the All-FAC softball team.

Jackson was represented by FAC Softball Player of the Year Taylor Evans as well as Sydney Humphreys and Kylee Bako on the All-FAC list for the 2019 league season.

Hillsboro, Chillicothe and Washington were each represented by one player on the All-FAC Softball list with Gracey Dearmon, Jayla Brown and Maddy Jenkins respectively.

The Lady Panthers of Miami Trace was represented by Jessica Camp, Olivia Wolfe and Ashley Campbell.

Boys Tennis

The Hillsboro Boys Tennis team was represented by Gabe Gilliland as the Player of the Year in the FAC and was joined on the All-FAC list by teammates Andrew Gunderman, Austin Pendell and Ethan Snapp.

Miami Trace was next with three athletes on the All-FAC team as Devin Riggs, Caleb Perry and Rylan Gardner.

Meanwhile Jackson and Washington each had one athlete on the Boys Tennis All-FAC team with Mason Sheets appearing for Jackson and Grant Kuhlwein being recognized.

