Commitment Baseball School June 3-7

Commitment Baseball School in Hillsboro June 3-7

Commitment Baseball School director Chris Veidt announces Session One at Shaffer Park in Hillsboro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday, June 3-7, 2019. Veidt will be the primary instructor.

The remaining members of the Commitment Baseball Camp Staff will consist of other select High School Head Coaches, assistant coaches, Whiteoak HS players, and some college players and assistant coaches.

Boys and girls ages 6-14 years of age can attend. Athletes can pre-register for a price of $75 or register in site for $100. Parents that wish to enroll more than one child will be charged the prices above for the first attendee and $50 for each additional sibling.

Insurance: Campers must provide their own insurance. The camp will have a professional Athletic Trainer on duty at all times.

Discipline: Any serious violation of Camp regulations will result in immediate dismissal from Camp. If a camper is dismissed from camp, there will be no refund of fees.

What to Bring: All campers should bring gloves, bats, baseball shoes, caps, catching gear (for catchers) and baseball uniform or suitable clothes for play.

Philosophy: Commitment Baseball Camp is designed to provide each camper with the fundamentals of hitting, pitching, catching, base running and defense.

Contact Chris Veidt at (937) 382-3265 with any questions or concerns.

Paint Valley Youth League Golf Outing June 2

The Paint Valley Youth League will host a golf outing on Sunday, June 2, at Valley Vista Golf Course.

The event will start at 9 A.M. with a shot gun start.

Food and drinks will be provided and a cash payback of entry fees will be awarded to first and second place finishers.

There will be a Skins game and skill prizes at the event.

Fees are $60 per person and participants can pay an extra $20 to join the Skins or Mulligan teams.

The event will be held in a 4-Man Scramble format and there are no handicap restrictions.

Call Valley Vista Golf Course at 740-634-2221 to sign up.

Lady Indians to host Basketball Camp June 4-7

Grades 6-7-8 8:30 -10:30 High School Gym $35

Grades 3-4-5 11:00 – 1:00 High School Gym $35

Camp participants will receive instruction in the fundamentals of basketball related to individual and team play. Each player will also learn an individual skills workout for daily practice during the offseason and will receive a camp T-shirt. All of our camp participants will have an enjoyable week while also gaining an appreciation for hard work and the fundamental skills of the game of basketball.

Make checks payable to: Hillsboro Athletic Department

Please sign-up by May 25 to pre-register; you can also register on June 4.

Send registration forms to:

Coach JR Moberly

HHS Athletic Department

550 US Route 62 South

Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Contact HHS Athletic Department (937)393-9325 if you have any questions.

Hillsboro Elks Child Golf Clinic and Adult Child Tournament June 15

The Hillsboro Elks will hold its annual Child Golf Clinic on Saturday, June 15, at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. Children ages 5-18 are invited to attend free of charge.

Clinic starts at 9 A.M. and sign in is slated for 8:30 A.M. Please call the Elks at 937-393-3047 to register. Lunch and drinks will be provided.

At 12 P.M. the Adult Child Tournament will begin and sign up for the tournament will begin at 11:30 A.M. This will be a nine hole alternate shot format. Children ages 5-18 can play for free with a paying adult. Drinks and award will be provided. Adults interested in participating can also register early by calling the Elks at 937-393-3047.