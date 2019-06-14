Lynchburg-Clay grad Scott named 2019 Times-Gazette Scholar Athlete

HILLSBORO — Lynchburg-Clay graduate Peyton Scott was awarded the The Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a $200 scholarship and a plaque on Thursday at the 10th Annual Highland County Hall of Fame Banquet at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro.

Scott was selected from a group of 57 Scholar Athlete nominees that were submitted to the Times-Gazette by varsity coaches at each of Highland County’s six schools.

With a 3.89 GPA, varsity letters in Basketball (four years), Soccer (four years) and Golf (one year) and a host of community service exploits Scott earned the honor of being named the 2019 Scholar Athlete of the Year through hard work and dedication to her education, athletic endeavors and community that demonstrate the best qualities of student athletes in the local community.

In Soccer Scott was named to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-SHAC team all four years; earned All-District first team honors as a Sophomore, Junior, and Senior; earned All-Ohio first team status in 2017 and 2018; was named the SHAC player of the year and District player of the year as a Junior and Senior.

Despite only playing Golf her Senior year at Lynchburg-Clay Scott was selected to the All-SHAC girls Golf team and showed the same dedication and drive in Golf as she did in other sports by improving her score by an average of 18 strokes from the beginning of the season to the end.

Scott also excelled on the Basketball court where she earned All-SHAC honors all four years of her high school career; was named SHAC MVP as a Junior and Senior; earned team MVP as a Junior and Senior; earned All-District first team honors as a Sophomore, Junior and Senior.

Scott capped her stellar high school basketball career with District 14 Coaches Association First Team honors, was named the District 14 Coaches Association Player of the Year, was selected as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-District Player of the year, earned OPSWA All-District first team honors, selected as a member of the OPSWA All-Ohio First Team, named the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in Division III, finished her career with a Lynchburg-Clay High School record 2202 points and has the highest single game points total in LC history with 45.

Scott finished her four year Basketball career with averages of 21.8 points, eight rebounds, four assists, .77 blocks and 3.7 steals per game.

Ryan Applegate is the Sports Editor for The Times-Gazette. Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

Lynchburg-Clay graduate Peyton Scott poses for a picture with her 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar Athlete of the Year plaque on Thursday at the 10th Annual Highland County Hall of Fame Banquet in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/06/web1_2019-Scholar-Athlete-Peyton-Scott-2-.jpg Lynchburg-Clay graduate Peyton Scott poses for a picture with her 2019 Times-Gazette Highland County Scholar Athlete of the Year plaque on Thursday at the 10th Annual Highland County Hall of Fame Banquet in Hillsboro. Ryan Applegate | The Times-Gazette