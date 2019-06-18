Hillsboro Elks hosts 18 at Youth Golf Clinic

Each summer the Hillsboro Elks conducts a golf clinic for youth of the community. This year’s clinic was Saturday, June 15, from 8:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. The 18 young golfers who attended received instruction on putting, chipping, iron play, driving and golf etiquette. Afterward an adult/youth golf tournament was held with 12 teams participating.

A big thanks to the following Elks and volunteers who made this possible: Joe Shelton, Buzzard Wilkin, Matt Williams, Dan Pearce, and Emily Canter and to Ponderosa in Hillsboro for providing lunch.