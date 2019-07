Tiger basketball mini-camps

McClain Tiger Boy Basketball Mini-Camps for boys entering grades 2-7 will be held in the coming weeks. The camp for boys entering grades 5-7 will be held July 9-11 and the camp for boys entering grades 2-4 will be held July 16-18, both from 10 a.m. to noon daily in the McClain gymnasiums. The cost is $35 per participant and includes a T-shirt. Registration takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. the first day of each camp at the Sixth Street ramp entrance.