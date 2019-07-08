Local sports briefs

Tigers Football Camp

The Tigers Football Camp for sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 22-25 at the McClain Practice Field. The cost is $30 per person. In the event of rain the camp will be held inside and campers should meet at the field house instead of the practice field.

Players should come dressed in a pair of shorts and T-shirt, a good pair of athletic shoes or cleats, and any medical devices like a doctor prescribed inhaler or bee allergy kit should be reported to coach Jake Orr-Zody. For more information call Orr-Zody at 937-763-2711 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tiger Basketball Mini-camps

McClain Tiger Boy Basketball Mini-Camps for boys entering grades 2-7 will be held in the coming weeks. The camp for boys entering grades 5-7 will be held July 9-11 and the camp for boys entering grades 2-4 will be held July 16-18, both from 10 a.m. to noon daily in the McClain gymnasiums. The cost is $35 per participant and includes a T-shirt. Registration takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. the first day of each camp at the Sixth Street ramp entrance.