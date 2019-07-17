Local sports briefs

Memorial Veterans Golf Outing

The eighth annual Sgt. Joe Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Veterans Golf Outing will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Hillsboro Elks. There will be three simultaneous events – a veterans open foursome with a least two veterans per team, an open foursome, and an all female foursome. There will be skins, hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle; and for all three divisions closest to the pin, longest putt, and first and second place plaques. Food, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided, and there will be a chili cookoff.

There will be a Highland County Veterans Honor Guard memorial service at noon and tee times are 1 p.m. The entry fee is $200 per team. Hole sponsorships are $50. Sign up at the Elks Pro Shop by calling 937-393-3047 or for more information call 937-393-3730.

Tigers Football Camp

The Tigers Football Camp for sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be held from 6-8 p.m. July 22-25 at the McClain Practice Field. The cost is $30 per person. In the event of rain the camp will be held inside and campers should meet at the field house instead of the practice field.

Players should come dressed in a pair of shorts and T-shirt, a good pair of athletic shoes or cleats, and any medical devices like a doctor prescribed inhaler or bee allergy kit should be reported to coach Jake Orr-Zody. For more information call Orr-Zody at 937-763-2711 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.