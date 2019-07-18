Park making stop in Leesburg

Ohio State University football commentator Jack Park will be at the Leesburg Festival from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Park will entertain with OSU football stories and reflections. Afterward, you’ll be able to purchase an autographed copy of one of Park’s books, with all proceeds benefitting the Leesburg Area Historical Society Train Depot Restoration Project. The Park presentation is free to attend and will be in an air-conditioned room that adjoins the Leesburg fire station.

Ohio State University football commentator Jack Park will be at the Leesburg Festival from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Park will entertain with OSU football stories and reflections. Afterward, you’ll be able to purchase an autographed copy of one of Park’s books, with all proceeds benefitting the Leesburg Area Historical Society Train Depot Restoration Project. The Park presentation is free to attend and will be in an air-conditioned room that adjoins the Leesburg fire station. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/07/web1_Park-pic.jpg Ohio State University football commentator Jack Park will be at the Leesburg Festival from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Park will entertain with OSU football stories and reflections. Afterward, you’ll be able to purchase an autographed copy of one of Park’s books, with all proceeds benefitting the Leesburg Area Historical Society Train Depot Restoration Project. The Park presentation is free to attend and will be in an air-conditioned room that adjoins the Leesburg fire station. Submitted photo