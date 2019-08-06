Hillsboro youth football celebrates 20 years

Hillsboro Youth Football and Cheer which, according to organization President Larry Scruggs, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, held its preseason exhibition Red and Black game at Liberty Park in Hillsboro on Saturday, during which the 5- to 6-year-old and K-2 divisions, respectively, debuted, playing for the first time ever in front of a crowd of spectators.

The teams, as well as the varsity division, comprised of fifth and sixth graders, and junior varsity, consisting of third and fourth graders, got to show off their weeks of training on their home field to a lively crowd at the heavily-attended fundraising event.

“You are witnessing the future of Hillsboro Youth Football and Cheer,” Scruggs told the audience as the teams each took to the field.

Scruggs said the nonprofit organization benefits from the help of many volunteers, and encouraged everybody in attendance at the event, “who is or has ever been a volunteer, player, cheerleader, or coach,” during Hillsboro Youth Football and Cheer’s 20-year history to, “come out onto the field” to be recognized by the crowd for their past and present contributions to the success of the organization.

Scruggs said, “We really want to say thank you for the support we have from the community, especially the city,” which provides the use of the Liberty Park field and facilities.

Scruggs commented that even though the organization benefits from countless adult volunteers who keep things running smoothly, that, “It’s all about the kids.”

Hillsboro Youth Football and Cheer’s first official game of the season will be Aug. 31 at home against Fayetteville, preceded by a preview Aug. 24 at Jackson.

For more information about Hillsboro Youth Football and Cheer, including a complete season schedule and roster, visit www.leaguelineup.com/lohc, or access their Facebook page.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Football-pic-1-1.jpeg Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Football-pic-2-1.jpeg Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Football-pic-3-1.jpeg Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Football-pic-4-1.jpeg Juliane Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

Regular season starts Aug. 31 at Liberty Park