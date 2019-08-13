Local sports briefs

15th Fairfield Lion Open

The 15th annual Fairfield Lion Open will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Buckeye Hills Golf Course. Lunch and registration are at 11:45 a.m. and a shotgun start for golf is at 12:45 p.m. The entry fee is $240 per four-person team. Entry is limited to the first 30 teams. The event benefits the Fairfield Music Association and Fairfield Athletic Boosters. The honored guests will be the 1979 state qualifying Fairfield golf team of Chris Cameron, Bryon Morris, Bruce Cunningham, Chris Cook and Tim Cook along with coach Jim Cook. For more information call Tom Purtell at 937-402-0218.

13th HCCAO Golf Outing

Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. will host its 13th annual golf outing Friday, Aug. 23 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Registration will open at 11 a.m. The shotgun start scramble time is 1 p.m. Registration fees include greens fee for 18 holes, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams, and the most honest. There will be door prizes. To sign-up for this year’s golf outing or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier or Colt Campbell at 937-393-3458.