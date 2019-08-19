Wildcats want to peak at the end

The Whiteoak Wildcats intend to improve from their 2018 season and peak at the end of the season for league and district competitions.

“Whiteoak boys were placed third overall in the (Southern Hills Athletic Conference) and fifth in the entire Southeast District and qualified for the regionals as a team for the first time in school history,” Whiteoak coach Doug Hughes said of the Wildcat team from a year ago.

Hughes is returning as the Whiteoak cross country coach for the 16th season.

The cross country program will have 11 boys and two girls on this year’s team.

The Wildcats lost two male runners who were both all-district runners last year.

Pictured is the 2019 Whiteoak Wildcat cross country team.

Always room for improvement