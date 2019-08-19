‘Girls just want to have fun’

“This years group of girls just know how to have fun. Volleyball is so mental and you have to be able to shake off a play and get ready for the next one,” Whteoak coach Katie Pollard said of the 2019 season.

This will be her fifth year as head coach of the Whiteoak Wildcat volleyball team.

Whiteoak finished the 2018 season in the 4-9 in the Southern Hills Athletc Conference and 8-13 overall.

The team has three returing starters and four returning letter winners.

“Top players returning are Cylee Bratton, 2018 was second on team in aces, serve receive, and digs. Jeanette Cox, was brought up a year ago to play in the middle. She plays all six rotations. She lettered as a sophomore.

Top newcomers are Alex Greene, who will be stepping in to fill a big spot at setter. She has a lot of work to do, but she hustles and isn’t hesitant her coach said.

”I look for Allie Kiley to get some big numbers this year playing outside hitter and playing all six rotations,” Pollard said. “Kiley Hamilton is a senior this year and will be playing all six rotations. Her back row is amazing and she plays as well as a right hitter.”

“Communication continues to be something that needs to be worked on and that I want to hear the girls every game” said Coach Pollard added.

Volleyball is a mental sport