Whiteoak Wildcats plan to rebuild

The Whiteoak Wildcats varsity boys golf team is in a rebuilding process this year.

They are now starting over with only two returners and five new faces.

Coach Wayne Ferguson is now in his third year as the varsity boys coach.

The Wildcats finished third in a year ago in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Whiteoak expects West Union, Manchester and North Adams to be strong competition this season.

Returning members this year are seniors Zach Harless and Clay Risner.

The five newcomers this year are senior Trey Bogart, sophomore Ryan Farahay, and three freshman — Carson Emery, Ian Griffith and Nathon Price — for this upcoming season.

Pitctured is the 2019 Whiteoak Wildcat varsity boys golf team.

Returning seniors pave the way