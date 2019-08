Indian netters fall to Massie

Hillsboro faced off against Clinton-Massie in a a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match Monday, losing 5-0.

In first singles Clinton Massie’s Nina Lazic defeated Hillsboro Miriam Studebaker, 6-0 and 6-0.

In second singles, Clinton-Massie’s Raelee Schulz defeated Hillsboro’s Alexia Nicholas, 6-0 and 6-1.

In third singles, Clinton-Massie’s Elizabeth Mason defeated Hillsboro’s Caroline Crouch, 6-3 and 6-3.

In first doubles, Clinton-Massie’s Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan defeated Hillsboro Jenna Wilson and Haley Norma, 6-1 and 6-2.

