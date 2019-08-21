They just love the game

The McClainboys golf has produced six young men capable of having very good golf matches this year. Led by senior Trenton Newkirk, coached by Brandon Streitenberger for the fourth year, and assisted by Joe Wisecup for the third year, the Tigers went 51-23 overall and finished third place in the Frontier Athletic Conference in 2018.

Three returning starters and three returning letter winners are Trenton Newkirk, Carson Spangler and Wes Potts.

The Tigers lost Trevor Newkirk, a first-team All-FAC selection in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and a district qualifier four straight years; and Kobe Penwell, a first-team All-FAC pick in 2017 and 2018.

“Our team strength is that we have guys that love playing golf, get along with one another and are very coachable,” Streitenberger said. “Consistency off the tee box. It’s early in the year and a few guys are still trying to find their driver. With a few adjustments, they will find it and be just fine.”

The McClain High School 2019 boys golf team is shown in this picture.

