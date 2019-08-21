Lady Tigers looking for improvement

The McClain Lady Tiger golf team will be working on improving every match of this 2019 season.

Coach Jarrod Haines has been the girls golf coach four years now. His teams have went 41-4 overall and 18-0 in league play a year ago, and in the four years as coach his teams have compiled 100-41 record.

Top players returning will be Brianna Weller, who was first-team All-Frontier Athletic Conference and Shayna Beatty. Emma Stegbauer and Madison Beatty will be newcomers to this year’s team.

Four seniors were lost to graduation last year. They were Frontier Athletic Conference Player of the Year Erika Martin and All-FAC performers Bryn Karnes and Cassidy Willis.

McClain has girls that are new to the game of golf and Haines said he hopes to see improvement every match.

MHS seeking leadership from Bri Weller this season