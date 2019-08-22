Lions striving for greatness

The Fairfield Lions have become well-known for their hard work and dedication when it comes to cross country, and coach Raymond Friend said they plan on qualifying for state once again.

A year ago, Fairfield claimed the Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship and placed sixth in the state. Three members of last year’s team are under scholarship to cross country in college.

Coach Raymond Friend, in his 18th season as coach, he excited for this team. He said he has two seniors, Gavin Campbell and Ethan Davis, that he is expecting a lot out of this year as leaders. There are five returning lettermen — Cohen Frost, Davis, Campbell, Blake Haines and Brant Haines — and they were all-league and all-district last season.

“There are newcomers that we are counting on to step up and two freshmen will have a chance to push the upperclassmen for the top five. They are Landry Hattan and Dalton Hampton. Also a newcomer this year, Nathan ,could surprise some people this year and he is a junior. However, there are a few people that could step up and make a push to be in the top seven and that is what makes the beginning of the season exciting,” Friend said.

The coach said the Lions want to improve from the fastest to the slowest athlete and to enjoy every minute of it. They are hoping that some of the new guys to step up and make the team even stronger.

“I believe that two of the most improved athletes this year will be sophomore Josh Brown and sophomore Tucker Green,” Friend said. “These two have put in a lot of work to improve themselves and their team. I can’t wait to see how much faster they are this year than last year.”

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572

The 2019 Fairfield boys cross country team is shown in this picture. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Fairfield-CxC2.jpg The 2019 Fairfield boys cross country team is shown in this picture. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Fairfield wants to improve everyday and have fun