Lady Lions chasing another title

The Fairfield Lady Lions volleyball is ready for another spectacular season after finishing 18-5 overall and 13-0 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference last season.

Lesley Hatten is in her second sesson as head coach and has three returning starters and 11 letterman returning for the 2019 season.

Top returners for the Lady Lions are Layla Hatten, Grace and Taylor Lawson, and Saylor Priest. Grace and Taylor Lawson and Saylor are also the team captains for this year’s volleyball squad.

Unfortunately, Fairfield lost a senior and leader in Allie Davis for her senior year due to an ACL tear during the summer.

Layla Hattan led the Lady Lions in kills last season with 254, plus she was the leader with 58 aces, totaled 145 points and had 168. Davis collected 137 kills, 31 aces, 244 serve attempts, 410 digs, 5.2 digs per set and 205 receptions. Saylor Priest finished with 33 digs and four aces. Grace Lawson totaled 43 kills, 32 blocks, 10 aces, 35 digs and six assists. Taylor Lawson finished with 40 blocks, 17 aces, 49 digs, six assists and 38 kills.

Fairfield is expecting a lot out of Faith Miller, Payton Magee, Emma Fouch and Paris Priest with them being newcomers to the varsity team.

Hatten said her girls have the fundamentals and the depth for the game, but lack chemistry and communication with each other that she hopes will improve the more they play together this season.

The 2019 Fairfield Lady Lion volleyball team is shown in this picture.

Communication is the key for Fairfield girls