Lions looking to rebuild

The Fairfield boys soccer team is ready rebuild after an 0-14 season last year.

Coach Jacob Alexander is in his fourth year as varsity soccer coach for the boys program.

The Lions have eight returners. The top ones are James Bentley, Jordan Cameron and Justin Sowders. Coach Alexander said he believes Tucker Watson and Bryce McVay are going to be very promising, but have a lot to learn like the whole team.

“This team seems to have better chemistry than others have in the past and have shown a willingness to be coached,” Alexander said. “With only 14 guys on the roster we are going to have to be in better condition than other teams and play more disciplined in our formation to not over extended ourselves. We have a great group of seniors that have been through a lot and we hope to send them out with a lot of good memories and some wins in their senior year.”

The 2019 Fairfield boys soccer team is shown in this picture.

