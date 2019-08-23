Lady Mustangs are dedicated

The Lynchburg-Clay girls golf team is full of passion, sportsmanship and just love the game,according to coach Lindsay Osborne.

The Lady Mustangs finished fifth in Southern Hills Athletic Conference and seventh at the sectional tournament last season.

Osborne is in her second year of coaching the golf team.

Top returners are Serena Smith, India William, and Zoe Weston. Newcomers this year are freshmen Trinity Van Fleet and Emily Robinson.

“Peyton Scott graduated. She participated in the Southern Buckeye Athletic Conference and placed third overall in the league by one stroke, qualifying herself for all-league firls shooting a score of 50,” Osbourne said. “At the Division II girls sectional tournament, played at Jaycee’s Golf Course, Peyton placed in the top 15 individuals out of 67. She also received an honorable mention for all-district.”

Osborne said the Lady Mustangs intend to stay dedicated to the game to get where they need to be.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Lynchburg-LC-new-logo.jpg

Three return to Lynchburg-Clay girls golf team