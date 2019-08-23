Practice matters for Mustangs

The Lynchburg-Clay boys golf team is not just working on its swings this season, it is practicing different shots and different situations that they could be put into during its matches.

Shawn McLaughlin is in his 20th year as varsity boys golf coach. The Mustangs were sixth in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference last year.

“Jordan Wills will give us that senior leadership that is so important with a very inexperienced team,” McLaughlin said. “The first three matches this year he has lead the team in scoring, and it is very evident that he has worked hard on his game this summer. Braydon Eversole returns this year as a sophomore and wants to take the next step forward when it comes to tournament play this year. Braydon tied with two other golfers last year for a spot to move onto the district tournament. He lost the opportunity to move on in a playoff and is looking to make that jump this year and qualify out of sectionals.

“Elliott Richardson was able to play in a few varsity matches last year and will carry some of that experience from last year into being a full-time varsity golfer this year.”

Kameron Robinson and Ian Waits are both newcomers to the game and have never played golf before.

Tyler Stevens was a district qualifier on last year’s team as well as a four-year letterman and graduated last year.

“The strength of this team is its love for the game of golf. We have had one off day thus far this season and they asked me to have an extra practice. When I told them I had something that I couldn’t get out of they went golfing on their own anyway. They play golf all the time and with the passion that I see there is no way that this team doesn’t improve as the season rolls on,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin expects his team to improve