L-C boys ready to work, girls athletic

The Lynchburg-Clay cross country team is leaning on the leadership of its top three returners in Dawson Osborn, Cole Parker and Raelynn Ruble to find success this season.

Coach Amy Snyder is in her third year coaching cross country. The Lynchburg-Clay boys finished eighth in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference a year ago.

Austin Barnhill was top freshman finisher at the Southeast District Division III meet at Rio Grande.

Raelynn Ruble was an All-SHAC performer a year ago, placed 20th in Southeast District Division III meet and was a regional qualifier.

“Team strengths for the boys team is that they have a great work ethic. They come every day ready and willing to work hard to meet their goals. The girls are athletic and have a lot of natural ability. With so many first-year runners girls cross country needs to increase their mileage and experience,” Snyder said.

Ruble, Parker, Osborn return for another season