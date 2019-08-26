Fairfield athletic results

This past week in Fairfield Lions athletics:

On Aug. 19

Boys golf at Buckeye Hills: Fairfield 176 Lynchburg 207.

Middle school volleyball vs. Whiteoak (seventh grade won 2-0; eighth grade lost 2-1).

Boys soccer at home vs. Portsmouth Clay, lost 8-1.

Aug. 20

Eighth grade/eigh school volleyball at Fayetteville (eighth grade won 2-0, jayvees won 2-0, varsity won 3-1.

Aug. 21

Boys golf at Hilltop — Manchester 170, Fairfield 184, Whiteoak 191.

Middle school/high school cross country at McClain Opener (Mitchell Park) —Middle school boys, Larkin Friend, seventh place; high school girls, second place as team, Ciara Colwell, first place; Makenna Colwell, 1oth place; high school boys — First place as team; Cohen Frost, first place; Ethan Davis, second place; Blake Haines, seventh place; Gavin Campbell, eighth place; Brant Haines, nineth place.

Middle school volleyball at Eastern — aeventh grade won 2-0, eighth grade won 2-0.

High school volleyball home vs. Blanchester — jayvee won 2-0, varsity won 3-0.

Aug. 22

Boys golf at Buckeye Hills — Fairfield 183, McClain 194.

Middle school volleyball at Greenfield — Seventh grade won 2-0, eighth grade won 2-1.

High school volleyball at McClain — Junior varsity won 2-1, varsity won 3-1.

Boys Soccer at McClain —lost 4-0.

Girls Soccer at McClain —lost 6-2.

Aug. 23

Boys soccer home vs. West Union —won 5-4.

Girls soccer home vs. West Union —won 11-6.

Aug. 24

High school Cross Country at Marietta Invitational — High school girls, sixth place as a team; Ciara Colwell, second place;

High school boys — first as a team; Cohen Frost, third place; Ethan Davis, fifth place; Blake Haines, 10th place.

This information was submitted by Fairfield Athletic Director Tony Williams.

